Manitowoc breakfast honoring top entrepreneurial and business achievements set for May at The Venue

Patti Zarling, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
·1 min read
A view looking north on South Eighth Street, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Manitowoc, Wis.
MANITOWOC — Progress Lakeshore will host its 13th annual Excellence in Economic Development Awards breakfast May 7.

The event honors area companies and people who help foster a positive business environment in Manitowoc County, a Progress Lakeshore news release said.

The breakfast will be from 7 to 9 a.m. at The Venue at Union Square, 702 York St.

Awards and their sponsors include:

  • Entrepreneurial Achievement Award, sponsored by UnitedOne Credit Union

  • Neighborhood Development Award, sponsored by Froedtert Holy Family Memorial

  • Corporate Investment Award, sponsored by CliftonLarsonAllen

  • Economic Accelerator of the Year Award, sponsored by Jagemann Stamping

  • Community Enhancement Award, sponsored by Jagemann Stamping.

Progress Lakeshore logo, March 20, 2024.
Winners will be announced at the breakfast.

Registration is required and will close when seats are full or on April 22. Visit progresslakeshore.org/breakfast to register.

Got a tip, question or comment for Streetwise Manitowoc? Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling or on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc Progress Lakeshore awards breakfast will be at The Venue

