Manitowoc businesses seeing fewer footprints after SS Badger's early end to season

MANITOWOC – It wasn’t the grand 70th anniversary celebration season for the S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry everyone had hoped for.

After a few rocky seasons of sailing during the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, Lake Michigan Carferry Inc. had hoped the S.S. Badger would be full steam ahead with its one-of-a-kind voyages carrying passengers back and forth on four-hour tours across Lake Michigan from Manitowoc and its home base in Ludington, Michigan.

The 2023 season started strong, and Lake Michigan Carferry Inc. announced plans to bring back night tours in mid-July.

But then a mechanical failure a few days later brought the popular car ferry to a grinding halt. The company announced it was pausing the boat’s trips on July 21 and then announced an end to the 2023 season in early August.

That end hurts not only boat workers and operators, but those who rely on tourism dollars during busy summer months.

Although exact dollar numbers aren’t available, Director of the Manitowoc Department of Tourism Courtney Hansen said losing the hundreds of people who travel into Manitowoc on the Badger each day has a significant impact.

“We know about 600 people fit on the boat, and if you have 1,200 people traveling on two trips that aren’t stopping into our shops or eating at our restaurants, that does hurt,” she said. “Unfortunately, we are missing out on that business this year.”

Scott Scheurell, co-owner of The Fat Seagull, 807 Quay St., said the pub and grill has noticed a dip in sales.

“Our lunches are still busy,” he said. “It’s just more condensed. We used to brace for a big push when the Badger comes in every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Now, we don’t see that.”

There’s less diversity in lunch customers as well, he noted.

FILE - A view inside The Fat Seagull at 807 Quay St. in downtown Manitowoc.

“It’s always fun when the Badger comes in and you see people from Pennsylvania, the East Coast, and all over Michigan coming into town,” Scheurell said. “It’s nice to see so many people not only from outside of Manitowoc but outside of Wisconsin coming into town.”

Hansen said her department is working closely with the S.S. Badger’s marketing team for an exciting 2024 season. And although the ship’s docking has impacted local businesses, she said it might have been worse a few years ago.

“Tourism has changed in Manitowoc in the past year or two,” she said. “I think now we have additional businesses and events to keep tourists coming to the Lakeshore even without the Badger.”

FILE - Manitowoc held the inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival at Red Arrow Park and Beach in July 2023.

Tourism had a $216 million economic impact on Manitowoc County in 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. That’s up from a pre-pandemic $204 million in 2019. Tourism supported 1,740 part-time and full-time jobs in Manitowoc County and generated $14 million in local tax revenue.

This year’s numbers should be available in spring 2024.

Interlake Maritime Services, parent company for the Badger, released a YouTube video outlining the decision to end the 2023 season. In that video, Interlake Maritime President Mark Barker explained: “Due to the unforeseen mechanical failure that prohibits us from moving the ramp at the Ludington dock, we have made the difficult decision to end the 2023 season. No one is more disappointed than all of us for ending our 70th season in this abrupt way.”

The ramp system is a massive structure weighing several tons, he noted. A large and heavy system of counterweights is used to raise and lower the ship as it docks. Towers on either side of the dock support the counterweight system. It was one of these towers that crumbled into the water and became unusable.

Barker said the failure wasn’t the fault of any crew or a collision.

Lake Michigan Car Ferry President and CEO Mark Barker gives remarks honoring the 70th year that the S.S. Badger has operated, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

“In fact, it was the quick action of our Badger team that made sure the area was clear and that the Badger didn’t sustain any damage,” he said.

Contractors already are working underwater to remove the old tower. Construction of a new ramping system should begin immediately, and Barker said the company plans to be ready for the 2024 season.

Company officials also offered refunds to customers who had booked tours.

“Our people are what makes the Badger what it is, and they looked at every way to keep the season open,” Barker said. “We know it hurts them, we know it hurts our port cities and we know it hurts our customers. We are already well under way to make these big changes and it will take time. We truly apologize for the inconvenience this causes you.”

