This Manitowoc company is among the 'Best Places to Work' in plastics for the 4th straight year

Redline Plastics logo

MANITOWOC — Redline Plastics was named on the list of Best Places to Work by Plastic News for the fourth year in a row.

The “Best Places” program gives plastics businesses in North America a chance to hear feedback on their employment practices, policies, culture and benefits. The annual survey is done by an independent Pennsylvania-based research firm.

“Our Ninjas are the heart of Redline, and the Best Places to Work award for the fourth year running is a testament to their passion and dedication,” said Nikki Paider, human resources manager at Redline, in a news release.

She said the company’s flexible schedules and one-of-a-kind culture make Redline “not just a workplace, but a second home.”

Manitowoc Streetwise

Redline President Nick Murray credited perks such as bonuses, a clean and comfortable workplace, and an on-staff nurse as reasons for the company’s success.

“This is a celebration of the culture we’ve built together,” said Murray, who will collect the award in Florida in March. “We’re shaping a positive work environment.”

Progress Lakeshore expands reach: What to know as Progress Lakeshore adds another community to its reach in Manitowoc County

Got a tip, comment or question for Streetwise Manitowoc? Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on Twitter @PGPattiZarling or on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Redline Plastics in Manitowoc on Best Places to Work by Plastic News