This Manitowoc company is among the 'Best Places to Work' in plastics for the 4th straight year

Patti Zarling, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
·1 min read
Redline Plastics logo
MANITOWOC — Redline Plastics was named on the list of Best Places to Work by Plastic News for the fourth year in a row.

The “Best Places” program gives plastics businesses in North America a chance to hear feedback on their employment practices, policies, culture and benefits. The annual survey is done by an independent Pennsylvania-based research firm.

“Our Ninjas are the heart of Redline, and the Best Places to Work award for the fourth year running is a testament to their passion and dedication,” said Nikki Paider, human resources manager at Redline, in a news release.

She said the company’s flexible schedules and one-of-a-kind culture make Redline “not just a workplace, but a second home.”

Redline President Nick Murray credited perks such as bonuses, a clean and comfortable workplace, and an on-staff nurse as reasons for the company’s success.

“This is a celebration of the culture we’ve built together,” said Murray, who will collect the award in Florida in March. “We’re shaping a positive work environment.”

