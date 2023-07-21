A Manitowoc County property sells for $900K in latest real estate transfer listings

MANITOWOC - Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.

To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.

For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $2,700. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $900,000.

Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.

Here are the real estate transfers listed by day of sale.

July 10

Willard K. Jones to Miranda Anderson, $540

Carol A. Matthias to Matthias Irrevocable Trust, NA

Jon and Summer Lakemacher to Avalon M. Wavrunek, $554.70

July 11

TLG Holdings LLC to Heather Maharoof, $1,169.70

Lyle Lambrecht estate by per/rep to Nicholas Lambrecht, NA

Lyle Lambrecht estate by per/rep to Nicholas Lambrecht, NA

Kevin E. Moehring and Samuel P. Moehring to Heidi A. Kautzer and Michael C. May, $795

Peggy J. Plekan (Goertz) to EK&H Properties LLC, $417

Carey Development LLC to Samuel Moke, $585

July 12

Welcome Home of Wisconsin LLC to Zachary James Staehler, $382.50

McMullen Manitowoc LLC to Thomas John and Janet Mary McMullen, NA

Thomas John and Janet Mary McMullen to Thomas J. & Janet M. McMullen Income Only Irrevocable Trust, NA

Carissa Dezwarte to Emily P. Fritsch, $423

July 13

Bonita L. Ullman to Blue Badger Holdings LLC, $234

Dennis G. Sempler to Dennis G. Sempler and Julie A. Foster Calvin, NA

Wayne T. Katerski to James J. and Tristian D. McLaughlin, $525

Karl Kapfhamer to Xtreme Rentals LLC, $840

Ian T. and Catherine E. McCarrell to Lawrence P. and Mary Sheila Marshall, $2,700

Mia Casa LLC to Madison Marie Grasee, $405

George W. and Sandra A. Painter to Paja Rentals LLC, $2,295

Living Stone Commercial Properties LLC to Leah Helms, $495

July 14

William D. Larson to Dalton and Jena Hurda, $1,200

Shoto Valley Excavation LLC to Dalton and Jena Hurda, $600

Hannah G. Ramminger to Diane Leiteritz, $464.70

Scot Nowak to Adam Phalin, $1,230

Hannah Home LLC to Vichil Properties LLC, $912.60

Timothy D. and Annette M. Schisel to Vichil Properties LLC, $842.40

Kerry L. and Douglas B. Hamm to Tanner Albright and Fletcher Albright, $1,200

