Manitowoc County property sells for $920,000 in latest real estate transfers

MANITOWOC - Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.

To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.

For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $2,760. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $920,000.

Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.

Sept. 11

908 Wilson LLC to Jenna D. Odem, $480

Rick Craanen to Merrick R. Vanbeek, $446.40

Color by Nicole LLC to Kevin W. and Dori M. Miller, $390

Sept. 12

Peter C. and Dixie D. Kocourek to Colin and Jennifer Sepnafski, $450

Sept. 13

Roger Hickmann to Terance L. Hickmann, $95.40

Northland Associates LLC to Dexter T. and Abby N. Hoban, $135

Vodka Straights LLC to Eastern District LLC, $369

Sept. 14

Randy and Kandace M. Konitzer to Tristen Close and Alisabeth Larzelere, $570

Harold August Hintz to Jerry H. Hintz, $195

James H. and Karen L. Vercouteren to Stephen J. and Lisa A. Heup, $1,590

Frank and Karen Dietrich to Pamela S. McDonald Revocable Trust and Richard D. McDonald, $268.50

Clyde Sahn to On Site Investment LLC, $349.50

Sept. 15

Carrie M. Farr to Mark E. and Angela R. Dombkowski, $555

Laurence E. and Joann Davis to Laurence E. & Joann Davis Revocable Trust, NA

Andrew P. Holzinger to Joe Koehler, $390

Rosemary S. Mohnsam to Dane Schaefer and Maria Delaluz Guzman, $780

Katherine M. Ruby to Jessica McDermott, $345

Casey Stangel to Troy A. Bierman, $225

Robert A. and Ruth Ann Jome to William T. Wilcox III and Ashley N. Wilcox, $735

Lindsay R. Schirmer (Pelletier) to Keith J. and Tami L. Rooker, $1,035

Michael D. and Deborah A. Meives to Dennis L. and Karen A. Baroun, $1,038

Bradley L. and Kasey L. Mayer to Daniel and Jessica Feck, $1,200

Kevin Fuerbringer to Gregory and Amanda Kornetzke, $166.50

MS Real Estate Holdings LLC to 855 Hickory St. LLC, $2,760

