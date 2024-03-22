Manitowoc County real estate transfers for March 11-15, 2024, show a top selling price of $699,000

MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.

To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.

For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $2,097. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $699,000.

Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.

More real estate transfers: Click here for more real estate transfers

March 11

Grant W. Ely to Ethan M. Mleziva, $612

AJR Enterprises LLC to William and Sara Mansfield, $307.50

Ryan and Heidi Krueger to Eduardo and Elizabeth A. Cortez, $750

March 12

Dennis L., Karen A. and Tricia A. Baroun to John and Laura Schneider, $2,097

Lakeshore Residential LLC to Bradford and Karin Nye, $1,319.70

Mary L. Warhus to E.J. Schwartz Properties LLC, NA

E.J. Schwartz Properties LLC to Theodore Weidman, $1,086

March 13

Julie E. Vesely to Daniel J. and Sarah C. Kleaveland Kupczak, $329.70

Caleb F. and Christina L. Clark to Bradley A. and Felicia R. Tinker, $899.70

William C. Jost Jr. and Ena T. Jost to Dennis G. and Rachel L. Meyer, $480

March 14

James M. Brandes to Andrew Degroot, $112.50

AJR Enterprises LLC to GNA Futures LLC, $420

Aloyce and Judy Seidl to Jay A. and Holly A. Steuer, NA

Progress Lakeshore awards: Manitowoc breakfast honoring top entrepreneurial and business achievements set for May at The Venue

March 15

Janice Duvalle to Taylor A. Gabriel and Kelly E. Arndt, $675

Bank First NA to Phipps Company LLC, $483

Sese Properties LLC to Janice Duvalle, $374.70

Betty J. Hoffman by POA to Steven C. Muntz and Mitzi Dunnavan-Muntz, $285

Steven F. Bouc to Vien Phong Trinh, $1,650

AJR Enterprises LLC to E&F Partners LLC, $450

Randal S. Wade to Elizabeth and Samuel Schoepp, $824.70

Eastpoint Rentals LLC to Jim D. and Donna A. Hannah, $354

Eastpoint Rentals LLC to Shawn Cason, $339.60

John and Julie Maino to Lakeshore Residential LLC, $120

Bejtula, Hanife, Hetem and Milikije Ademi to Kyle D. Schleucher and Brianna Grimm, $1,305

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc home sale prices top $699K in mid March 2024