Manitowoc County real estate transfers for March 11-15, 2024, show a top selling price of $699,000
MANITOWOC — Here's our weekly list of real estate transfers in Manitowoc County, courtesy of Manitowoc County Register of Deeds Office.
To determine the purchase price of the real estate, divide the transfer fee by 0.003.
For example, the top transfer fee listed here is for $2,097. Dividing that fee by 0.003 gives you the purchase price of $699,000.
Similarly, real estate sold at a price of $100,000 would have a transfer fee of $300.
More real estate transfers: Click here for more real estate transfers
March 11
Grant W. Ely to Ethan M. Mleziva, $612
AJR Enterprises LLC to William and Sara Mansfield, $307.50
Ryan and Heidi Krueger to Eduardo and Elizabeth A. Cortez, $750
March 12
Dennis L., Karen A. and Tricia A. Baroun to John and Laura Schneider, $2,097
Lakeshore Residential LLC to Bradford and Karin Nye, $1,319.70
Mary L. Warhus to E.J. Schwartz Properties LLC, NA
E.J. Schwartz Properties LLC to Theodore Weidman, $1,086
March 13
Julie E. Vesely to Daniel J. and Sarah C. Kleaveland Kupczak, $329.70
Caleb F. and Christina L. Clark to Bradley A. and Felicia R. Tinker, $899.70
William C. Jost Jr. and Ena T. Jost to Dennis G. and Rachel L. Meyer, $480
March 14
James M. Brandes to Andrew Degroot, $112.50
AJR Enterprises LLC to GNA Futures LLC, $420
Aloyce and Judy Seidl to Jay A. and Holly A. Steuer, NA
Progress Lakeshore awards: Manitowoc breakfast honoring top entrepreneurial and business achievements set for May at The Venue
March 15
Janice Duvalle to Taylor A. Gabriel and Kelly E. Arndt, $675
Bank First NA to Phipps Company LLC, $483
Sese Properties LLC to Janice Duvalle, $374.70
Betty J. Hoffman by POA to Steven C. Muntz and Mitzi Dunnavan-Muntz, $285
Steven F. Bouc to Vien Phong Trinh, $1,650
AJR Enterprises LLC to E&F Partners LLC, $450
Randal S. Wade to Elizabeth and Samuel Schoepp, $824.70
Eastpoint Rentals LLC to Jim D. and Donna A. Hannah, $354
Eastpoint Rentals LLC to Shawn Cason, $339.60
John and Julie Maino to Lakeshore Residential LLC, $120
Bejtula, Hanife, Hetem and Milikije Ademi to Kyle D. Schleucher and Brianna Grimm, $1,305
This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc home sale prices top $699K in mid March 2024