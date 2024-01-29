New Manitowoc gas station and convenience store to open soon on city's northwest side

A view of the new gas station complex being constructed by Quasius Construction as seen, Friday, December 22, 2023, on North Rapids Road and Menasha Avenue in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — A new BP-branded gas station/convenience store will open soon in the northwestern part of the city.

Busy Sheboygan County developer Basudev Adhikari built a 4,700-square-foot filling station at the intersection of North Rapids Road and Menasha Avenue, where Vogel Auto Body and John’s Used Car Sales used to sit.

The new space also will include a dine-in restaurant.

Adhikari operates 20 businesses in Wisconsin, many of them BP stores. He also intends to move his corporate offices to a new development in downtown Green Bay. He owns a dine-in Indian restaurant in Sheboygan, The Spices Restaurant and Bar.

The developer owns other Lakeshore locations, including in Two Rivers, Valders and Kiel.

Work on the Manitowoc site began in summer, with an anticipated opening date in early 2024. Quasius Construction Company of Sheboygan is the main contractor for the project.

