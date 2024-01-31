Manitowoc manufacturer continues growth, acquiring second company in less than a year

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc Tool & Machining is on the grow.

The Manitowoc-based company announced it recently acquired Kaukauna-based MVI Machine Company.

Manitowoc Tool & Machining said in a news release the company intends to continue operations as is and MVI will continue to operate under its current name.

The certified production and precision machining company opened in 1996. MVI produces parts for a variety of industries, including mining, power generation, defense, aerospace and oil/gas.

It’s the second acquisition for Manitowoc Tool & Machining in less than a year. The company acquired GV Machining in May 2023.

MTM employs 225 workers and operates 134 machine tools.

“We see many avenues for continued growth, including sharing best practices and industry knowledge,” Rick Swoboda, president of MTM, said of the acquisition in the release.

“The company has done a great job of delivering quality and innovative products," he added. "The management team has rich experience in this industry, and we look forward to working with them on a number of growth initiatives.”

Combination of the three businesses gives MTM more than 500 employees and more than 250 precision machine tools.

