Manitowoc will soon have a new restaurant in the former Casa di Amici site. Here's what to know.

The former Casa di Amici Italian Cusine restaurant in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue is soon to become a Grizzly’s Food and Spirits as seen, Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — After sitting vacant for more than two years, a prominent site on Washington Street in Manitowoc will be home to a new dining spot.

Daryl Jeske, who owns Grizzly’s Pub and Grill in Two Rivers with his wife Trisha, plans to open a second location at 2204 Washington St. That’s the former site of Casa di Amici, an Italian restaurant that closed in July 2021.

Daryl told Streetwise he'd like to open the Manitowoc Grizzly’s by the end of October. The restaurant is waiting on the arrival of a new point of service system before welcoming customers. He said he plans to begin hiring staff soon.

The restaurant will offer the same menu of food and beverages at the new location, including loaded bloody mary’s, appetizers, and a variety of burgers and entrees.

“We might elevate some of our current dishes, such as our smoked chicken dinner or New York strip steak,” Jeske said. “This new location will work to expand on some of those menu items.”

Jeske bought the Two Rivers building, 3312 Lincoln Ave., in 2012 and opened Grizzly’s in 2018.

He was born in Manitowoc and lives in Manitowoc, and thought the time was right to open a second location in his hometown.

“The building is in good repair, and it seems to have everything we need,” Jeske said. “We didn’t need to do any remodeling, although we may change a few things around to make it work for us.”

The Two Rivers location is open 4-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Jeske said hours at the Manitowoc location likely will be similar, depending on staffing.

Staffing challenges were one of the main reasons Mark Weston, owner of the former upscale Casa di Amici, gave for closing the restaurant's doors in 2021.

His “frustration with not being able to find staff that exercise my standards of quality put me in an unhealthy state,” Weston wrote on social media.

Weston bought the former Tony’s Pizza and Bar in 2018 with plans to focus on foods made in-house with fresh ingredients. In January 2019, he changed the name to Casa di Amici and focused on upscale offerings.

The Westons formerly owned Gibs on the Lake in Kewaunee and Cool City Bar and Restaurant in Two Rivers.

