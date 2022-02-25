Manjit Singh to speak at RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Manjit Singh, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Sun Life will participate in the virtual RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference. He will join RBC's Darko Mihelic in a virtual fireside chat.

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022



Time: Manjit Singh, EVP & Chief Financial Officer to participate in a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/RBCGlobalFinancialConference.

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Irene Poon

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-988 0542

irene.poon@sunlife.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yaniv Bitton

Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations & Capital Markets

T. 416-979-6496

investor_relations@sunlife.com

