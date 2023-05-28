Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Mannatech, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:MTEX) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.20 per share on 29th of June. This means the annual payment is 6.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Mannatech Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, Mannatech is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 28.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

Mannatech's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Mannatech has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.50 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Mannatech has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. While the company hasn't yet recorded a profit, the growth rates are healthy. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

Mannatech's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Mannatech has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

