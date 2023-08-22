When Will MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MannKind Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNKD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$87m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$47m, the US$1.3b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on MannKind's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

MannKind is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$43m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 58% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of MannKind's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with MannKind is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

