MannKind Corporation to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Interested parties can access a link to the on demand webcast of the presentation from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact :

Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations

(818) 661-5000

Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

