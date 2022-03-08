MannKind Corporation to Participate in Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

MannKind

DANBURY, Conn., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a virtual presentation at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm (ET).



Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the News & Events section of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

