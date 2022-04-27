Manny Villafaña and Medical 21 Seek to Reshape Future of Cardiac Bypass Surgery With Biocompatible Graft

Medical 21 Files Regulation A+ Offering, accepting invitations for $40 million funding round offering.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to bolster its development of a biocompatible graft that promises to reshape the future of cardiac bypass surgery, Medical 21, a medtech device company, today announced it has filed a Form 1-A preliminary offering circular [https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1673688/000167368822000003/0001673688-22-000003-index.htm] with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is now accepting, from the public, reservations for its $40 million funding round on its website (medical21.com).

Medical 21's innovative artificial graft eliminates the need of harvesting saphenous vein grafts (SVGs) or other veins and arteries, shortens procedure time, reduces pain, decreases patient recovery time, and avoids scarring, among many other benefits.

Medical 21's graft technology will not only vastly improve the recovery of heart bypass patients but also assists cardiac surgeons by reducing operating times. The graft provides the flexibility to perform bypass surgery either on the heart-lung bypass machine or "off-pump" and reduces costs associated with wound-related post-operative care and readmissions.

Medical 21 was founded by Manny Villafaña, Ph.D. Sc.D., a globally recognized entrepreneur and medical device developer. Known as the co-developer of the St. Jude heart valve and founder of St. Jude Medical, Inc., Villafaña has been named a Living Legend of Medicine by The World Society of CardioThoracic Surgery and is an award-winning USA Master Entrepreneur, a member of the Minnesota Business Hall of Fame, an inductee of the Minnesota Science and Technology Hall of Fame, and recipient of the Medical Design Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Villafaña has led seven of his companies into successful IPOs.

"We see Reg A+ financing as the 21st century way of funding a company and bringing this life-changing solution to market," said Villafaña. "Despite having an accomplished career in the cardiac health space, Medical 21 is by far the company I'm most excited about because of its enormous potential to improve conditions for the millions of coronary artery heart bypass surgery patients."

About Medical 21

Medical 21, Inc. is a developmental stage medical device company founded by Manny Villafaña, Ph.D.Sc., located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Medical 21 is developing and intends to commercialize and market an artificial graft to bypass blockages in the heart. This revolutionary product is supported by a team that collectively possesses decades of experience in the successful development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing of medical products to the domestic and international healthcare markets. The Medical 21 artificial graft is not yet FDA approved or cleared. For investigational use only. Not yet available for commercial sale.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as such ‎term is ‎defined in applicable US and Canadian securities legislation. The words "may," "would," "could," ‎‎"should," "potential," ‎‎"will," "seek," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and ‎similar expressions as they relate ‎to the Medical 21, Inc. (the "Company"). Such statements reflect the ‎Company's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, and current information ‎available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, ‎without limitation: the conditions to closing of the transaction being satisfied, including obtaining all necessary approvals for the transaction. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, ‎or should assumptions underlying the forward-‎looking information or statements prove incorrect, the actual ‎results or events may differ materially from the results or events ‎predicted. Any such forward-‎looking information or statement is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. ‎Moreover, the ‎Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking ‎‎information or statement. The forward-looking information and/or statements included in this press release are made as of the date of ‎this press ‎release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any ‎forward-looking information, ‎other than as required by applicable law.

Legal Notice



This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A, Tier 2 of the Securities Act of 1933. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is attached hereto and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Medical 21, Inc.



The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in Medical 21, Inc. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in Medical 21, Inc., or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in Medical 21, Inc. is suitable for them.







