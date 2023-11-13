Manolete Partners Insiders Still UK£32k Away From Original Investment Value

Insiders who bought UK£95.4k worth of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 20% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling UK£32k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Manolete Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Senior Independent Director & Chairman Howard Leigh bought UK£95k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.68 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Howard Leigh was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Manolete Partners

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Manolete Partners insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about UK£42m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Manolete Partners Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Manolete Partners shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Manolete Partners insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Manolete Partners and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

