ManpowerGroup Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th Time

·4 min read

ManpowerGroup honored as one of the companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance

MILWAUKEE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) announced today that it once again has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the 14th time ManpowerGroup has received the distinction and the company remains the only one in its industry to be recognized for more than a decade for playing a critical role in driving positive change in societies and communities around the world.

2023 World's Most Ethical
2023 World's Most Ethical

"For 75 years, ManpowerGroup has been committed to doing business the right way for our people, our clients, and the communities in which we operate," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "We know these high standards are valued by all of those who work with us, and we're honored to be recognized for the 14th time by Ethisphere. This award is dedicated to our team around the world who live our values, deliver our purpose and help propel our strong ethical culture forward every day."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"People and their prosperity are core to our business and foundational to our ESG strategy too. Today, people — our consumers and consumers of all organizations — are demanding more from their employers and expect them to be clear on their purpose," said Ruth Harper, ManpowerGroup SVP, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "Increasingly companies are being held to account to be open on the progress they are making to reach their goals around climate, social impact and good governance. Leadership from organizations like Ethisphere helps companies share this progress and is how we can make work and life better for the many, not just the few."

Ethisphere's 2023 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large-cap companies by 13.6 percentage points over a five-year period.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to ManpowerGroup for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. The complete list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies and methodology can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ETHISPHERE
Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

ManpowerGroup Logo (PRNewsfoto/ManpowerGroup)
ManpowerGroup Logo (PRNewsfoto/ManpowerGroup)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-named-one-of-the-worlds-most-ethical-companies-for-the-14th-time-301769815.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

