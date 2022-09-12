U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,068.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,176.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,593.50
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -1.49 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.10
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    +0.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -0.82 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0780
    +0.5140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.08
    +173.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.23
    +28.63 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,506.18
    +291.43 (+1.03%)
     

ManpowerGroup Releases 2021-2022 Working to Change the World Report, Citing a 39% Reduction in Operational Emissions, and Calls on the Global Community for Collective Action for the "S" in ESG

·5 min read

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) released its 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report—Working to Change the World—citing its reduction of operational emissions by 39%, and marking significant progress toward its 2030 goal of reducing direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 60%, and its value chain emissions by 30%. ManpowerGroup was the first company in its industry to have its climate goals validated by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

The company is also actively driving its social mission where it can have the most impact by addressing the growing structural skills shortage by calling on the global community to work together to accelerate impact in the areas of skills development, employability, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). This will help workers prepare for a future of work that is more digital, more global and fast paced than ever.

An inaugural member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance for CEO Climate Leaders and a founding member of the World Employment Confederation and many others, ManpowerGroup is an active contributor and believer in collective partnership. Its Working to Change the World plan reinforces its values around people and purpose – that meaningful work has the power to change the world – and highlights the many ways the company is making progress within its main pillars:

  • Planet (the E in ESG) - by reducing emissions within the company and its value chain

  • People & Prosperity (the S in ESG) - by creating talent at scale and providing meaningful, sustainable work for all

  • Principles of Governance - by being consistently recognized for its ethical and responsible business practices

"I am proud of the dedication of the ManpowerGroup team to be first in our industry to have our 2030 climate goals validated by SBTi, identifying the levers to reach Net-Zero by 2045 or sooner," says ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising. "What is increasingly urgent, however, is the need to make the same kind of global collective progress to address the S - and decades faster than we did on climate action. When you're dealing with people and talent, you're intimately involved in one of the most important decisions in someone's lifetime - the choice of a job, career and income. We know that global economics, current geopolitics, and other accelerating trends are exacerbating the divide between knowledge workers, skilled and unskilled workers. Unless we act now, we will see a further bifurcation of opportunity and wealth creation by gender, race, education, and skill set, which is not good for economic growth and societal well-being."

"We believe in shared ambitions to achieve Net Positive on the S and, therefore, we must take a more science-based approach," says Ruth Harper, chief sustainability and communications officer of ManpowerGroup. "For us, People and Prosperity are core to our business and foundational to our purpose. That's why we believe in Net Positive employment – so that people are better off whether they stay with us or leave. It means being people first by broadening diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace, increasing people's individual employability, and providing them with greater control of their prosperity and earning potential so they know more about themselves, understand their potential, and can be confident they have the skills for today and tomorrow."

Key highlights from the ManpowerGroup 2021-2022 ESG Report:

Planet

  • Reduced operational emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 39% - significant progress towards its goal of 60% reduction by 2030.

  • Reported on climate to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for the 11th year, with scores higher than industry averages.

  • Activated Planet teams in its 15 largest markets to align globally and deliver locally on its Climate Action Plan.

People & Prosperity

  • Focused on closing the skills gap, improving employability and income prosperity, and building a more resilient, future-ready workforce.

  • Transformed 182,000 lives to date through the Manpower MyPath program, providing personalized coaching and upskilling opportunities mapped to in-demand career pathways -- most notably in skilled technical, transportation and logistics as well as business professionals like those in marketing and sales roles.

  • Committed to championing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in the workplace and to setting an ambitious goal to reach 50% gender diversity at a global leadership level by 2025. For the past 10 years, ManpowerGroup has exceeded 30% gender diversity in its board of directors and its global workforce in 2021 was 60% female.

Principles of Governance

  • Named as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 13th year in 2022 – the only company in the industry to be awarded this accolade for more than a decade.

  • Included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the 12th year.

  • To date, achieved platinum, gold, and silver EcoVadis rankings in 24 countries and at the global level.

Find the full report at: www.manpowergroup.com/sustainability.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-releases-2021-2022-working-to-change-the-world-report-citing-a-39-reduction-in-operational-emissions-and-calls-on-the-global-community-for-collective-action-for-the-s-in-esg-301621626.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • How You Can Retire With $2 Million

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Drought Leaving Rice Farmers Dry

    Water cuts of more than 80% for many rice farmers have triggered an acreage decline steeper than for any other major crop in the state, hurting businesses that depend on the grain.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • Walmart wants to build 'Market Fulfillment Center' in Halfmoon

    The concept, which was first piloted in Salem, New Hampshire, in late 2019, relies on "automated bots" to retrieve certain items from within the fulfillment center rather have store employees walk the aisles pulling merchandise from shelves.

  • Fuel-Shortage Risks Make Investors Bullish on Energy Stocks, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy stocks and bonds are poised to get a fresh boost from investors positioning to benefit from the surging electricity prices and fuel shortages expected later this year. Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Rus

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You...

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Asian markets rise on back of Wall Street’s Friday rally

    Shares rose Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.

  • Money expert: 'Saving for retirement is a long-term process'

    Many investors may feel wary as they check their 401(k)s.

  • Vietnamese EV maker sets sights on U.S. market

    STORY: With simulated smoke and bright, flashing lights, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast presented its all-electric sport utility vehicles on Saturday.The crowd gathered for the event applauded the first batch of the electric SUVs made for local customers.But VinFast is setting its sights on the international market, with U.S. deliveries of the EVs due to begin as soon as December.(VinFast Chief Executive Le Thi Thu Thuy, saying:)"These first vehicles will be delivered to our Vietnamese customers. After that, the next batch of 5,000 vehicles will be produced for the U.S. and North American market. We will start producing that batch next week. Then we will start producing for the EU market."VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is hoping its VF8 and VF9 models can compete with legacy automakers and startups in the U.S.One customer picking up the keys to a VF8 says his vehicle was ready faster than anticipated. "The speed of delivery surprised me. My estimate was that I would be among the first orders that were being fulfilled sometime in November. When VinFast informed me that I can have my car in September, I was quite surprised by their development and production speed. This is good news for both EV enthusiasts and VinFast car owners."The company has registered 65,000 reservations globally and says it expects to sell 750,000 EVs per year by 2026.And in March, VinFast announced plans to build a production facility in North Carolina with an initial projected capacity of 150,000 EVs a year.For U.S. customers, the VF8 will start at just over $42,000 and the VF9 will begin at $57,500, excluding the cost to lease the electric battery. The company said options that include batteries will also be available.

  • Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

    A sexual assault complaint has been filed against Puerto Rico pop star Ricky Martin, who recently sued his nephew over what he said were false allegations of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in the capital of San Juan, police spokesman Edward Ramírez told The Associated Press on Saturday. A person who was not authorized to speak about the case confirmed that Martin’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, filed the complaint.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in Focus

    Economic reports coming this week include the consumer-price index, the producer-price index and retail sales, all for the month of August.

  • Regulators appear to be growing increasingly wary of banks and fintech startups getting too cozy

    At the end of last week, venture-backed robo-adviser Wealthfront snuck in an announcement that the deal in which it was to be acquired by Swiss banking giant UBS for $1.4 billion was scrapped. Instead, as TC+ editor Alex Wilhelm reported, UBS “invested $69.7 million in the company at a valuation that Wealthfront described as $1.4 billion.” In its own (briefer) announcement, UBS said it remained “committed to its growth plans in the US and strengthening its digital offering.”