U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.25
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,297.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.00
    +63.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.20
    +15.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.30
    +0.86 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.80
    +15.10 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.57 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    -0.29 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3825
    +0.0098 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2230
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,075.65
    +1,177.98 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,448.84
    -2.79 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.36
    +2.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

ManpowerGroup Reports 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- 12% revenue increase in the quarter (11% increase on a constant currency basis)

- Gross profit margin of 16.6% reflects strong permanent recruitment activity and improved business mix

- Experis reported double digit revenue growth and surpassed pre-pandemic levels

- Manpower gross profit margin increased on business mix improvement and permanent recruitment, offsetting revenue sluggishness from supply chain disruptions and the Delta variant

- Talent Solutions experienced double digit revenue growth, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, led by strong growth in RPO and on-going strength in MSP

- Successfully closed ettain group acquisition on October 1, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $1.77 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.18 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $97.7 million compared to $10.3 million a year earlier. Revenues for the third quarter were $5.1 billion, a 12% increase from the prior year period.

The current year quarter included restructuring costs for our Mexico business and ettain group acquisition costs. The restructuring and acquisition costs reduced earnings per share by $0.16 in the current quarter. Excluding the restructuring and acquisition costs, earnings per share was $1.93 per diluted share in the quarter. The prior year period included restructuring costs and other special items which decreased earnings per share by $1.02.

Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the slightly weaker U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period, resulting in a 1 cent positive impact to earnings per share in the quarter compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 11% compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of restructuring costs and other special items in the current and prior year periods, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share increased 60% during the quarter.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our third quarter results reflect a continued global economic recovery, tempered by supply chain constraints and the ongoing impact of the Delta variant in various key markets. Global demand remained strong as our clients continue to look for skilled talent in a tight labor market and leverage our capabilities and workforce solutions expertise that help them achieve their desired business outcomes.

We also accelerated our business mix diversification with the recent completion of our acquisition of ettain group. This is a core part of our strategy to advance our global expansion of our Experis IT resourcing and services business and we are delighted to formally welcome the ettain team into our Experis business and ManpowerGroup family.

Including a full quarter impact of the ettain group acquisition, we anticipate diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter will be between $1.99 and $2.07, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 4 cents. Our guidance also includes an estimated impact from the ettain group acquisition of 13 cents and excludes acquisition transaction and integration costs."

Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $271.3 million, or net earnings of $4.90 per diluted share compared to net losses of $52.4 million, or net losses of $0.90 per diluted share in the prior year. The prior year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $3.09. Revenues for the nine-month period were $15.3 billion, an increase of 19% from the prior year or an increase of 13% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the nine-month period were positively impacted by 21 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.

In conjunction with its third quarter earnings release, ManpowerGroup will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet on October 19, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. central time (8:30 a.m. eastern time). Prepared remarks for the conference call are included within the Investor Relations section of our website at manpowergroup.com. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view the presentation by logging on to http://investor.manpowergroup.com/ in the section titled "Investor Relations."

Supplemental financial information referenced in the conference call can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com/.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including statements regarding economic uncertainty, the global recovery, financial outlook, the Company's strategic initiatives, the anticipated results of the ettain acquisition, the Experis brand's positioning for future growth, as well as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup

Results of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)







Three Months Ended September 30




% Variance




Amount

Constant


2021

2020

Reported

Currency


(Unaudited)

Revenues from services (a)

$ 5,140.6

$ 4,584.8

12.1%

11.0%






Cost of services

4,287.6

3,859.7

11.1%

10.0%






Gross profit

853.0

725.1

17.6%

16.8%






Selling and administrative expenses

702.5

663.5

5.9%

5.0%






Operating profit

150.5

61.6

144.4%

143.7%






Interest and other expenses, net

4.9

6.0

-17.9%







Earnings before income taxes

145.6

55.6

161.8%

160.8%






Provision for income taxes

47.9

45.3

5.6%







Net earnings

$ 97.7

$ 10.3

848.9%

845.3%






Net earnings per share - basic

$ 1.80

$ 0.18

900.0%







Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.77

$ 0.18

883.3%

877.8%






Weighted average shares - basic

54.3

58.2

-6.7%







Weighted average shares - diluted

55.2

58.5

-5.6%












(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.9 million and $3.8 million for
the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues
generated by the franchise offices, which were $253.3 million and $236.9 million for the three months
ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

ManpowerGroup

Operating Unit Results

(In millions)







Three Months Ended September 30




% Variance




Amount

Constant


2021

2020

Reported

Currency


(Unaudited)

Revenues from Services:





Americas:





United States (a)

$ 644.9

$ 578.8

11.4%

11.4%

Other Americas

352.7

350.3

0.7%

1.7%


997.6

929.1

7.4%

7.7%

Southern Europe:





France

1,317.0

1,205.3

9.3%

8.3%

Italy

456.4

351.2

30.0%

28.8%

Other Southern Europe

609.2

555.9

9.6%

8.1%


2,382.6

2,112.4

12.8%

11.7%






Northern Europe

1,166.6

947.7

23.1%

19.2%

APME

611.2

595.6

2.6%

4.0%


5,158.0

4,584.8



Intercompany Eliminations

(17.4)

-




$ 5,140.6

$ 4,584.8

12.1%

11.0%






Operating Unit Profit (Loss):





Americas:





United States

$ 28.2

$ 19.3

46.4%

46.4%

Other Americas

12.6

12.2

2.4%

11.5%


40.8

31.5

29.2%

32.8%

Southern Europe:





France

61.6

51.5

19.8%

18.5%

Italy

30.8

15.4

99.1%

97.2%

Other Southern Europe

18.3

4.7

280.8%

275.1%


110.7

71.6

54.3%

52.7%






Northern Europe

16.5

(22.5)

N/A

N/A

APME

22.6

16.7

36.7%

39.8%


190.6

97.3



Corporate expenses

(36.0)

(29.1)



Intangible asset amortization expense

(4.1)

(6.6)



Operating profit

150.5

61.6

144.4%

143.7%

Interest and other expenses, net (b)

(4.9)

(6.0)



Earnings before income taxes

$ 145.6

$ 55.6













(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.3 million and $3.4
million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on
revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $121.3 million and $116.9 million for the three months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.






(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:




2021

2020



Interest expense

$ 9.6

$ 10.8



Interest income

(2.9)

(3.1)



Foreign exchange loss

1.4

0.6



Miscellaneous income

(3.2)

(2.3)




$ 4.9

$ 6.0



ManpowerGroup

Results of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended September 30




% Variance




Amount

Constant


2021

2020

Reported

Currency


(Unaudited)

Revenues from services (a)

$ 15,342.1

$ 12,946.1

18.5%

13.2%






Cost of services

12,860.9

10,920.3

17.8%

12.4%






Gross profit

2,481.2

2,025.8

22.5%

17.5%






Selling and administrative expenses,
excluding goodwill impairment charge

2,062.4

1,909.7

8.0%

3.7%

Goodwill impairment charge (b)

-

66.8

N/A

N/A

Selling and administrative expenses

2,062.4

1,976.5

4.3%

0.2%






Operating profit

418.8

49.3

749.8%

712.9%






Interest and other expenses, net

13.1

32.3

-59.2%







Earnings before income taxes

405.7

17.0

2281.0%

2182.2%






Provision for income taxes

134.4

69.4

93.5%







Net earnings (loss)

$ 271.3

$ (52.4)

N/A

N/A






Net earnings (loss) per share - basic

$ 4.96

$ (0.90)

N/A







Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 4.90

$ (0.90)

N/A

N/A






Weighted average shares - basic

54.7

58.4

-6.4%







Weighted average shares - diluted

55.4

58.4

-5.1%












(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $11.0 million and $9.9 million
for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on
revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $755.9 million and $447.3 million for the nine months
ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.






(b) The goodwill impairment charge for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 relates to our
investment in Germany.

ManpowerGroup

Operating Unit Results

(In millions)







Nine Months Ended September 30




% Variance




Amount

Constant


2021

2020

Reported

Currency


(Unaudited)

Revenues from Services:





Americas:





United States (a)

$ 1,882.5

$ 1,705.6

10.4%

10.4%

Other Americas

1,162.3

1,071.1

8.5%

9.0%


3,044.8

2,776.7

9.7%

9.9%

Southern Europe:





France

3,852.7

3,035.1

26.9%

19.4%

Italy

1,328.3

947.4

40.2%

31.9%

Other Southern Europe

1,784.3

1,545.4

15.5%

9.3%


6,965.3

5,527.9

26.0%

18.8%






Northern Europe

3,490.9

2,881.9

21.1%

12.4%

APME

1,858.5

1,759.6

5.6%

3.3%


15,359.5

12,946.1



Intercompany Eliminations

(17.4)

-




$ 15,342.1

$ 12,946.1

18.5%

13.2%






Operating Unit Profit (Loss):





Americas:





United States

$ 95.4

$ 30.8

209.8%

209.8%

Other Americas

45.5

37.0

22.7%

26.5%


140.9

67.8

107.7%

109.7%

Southern Europe:





France

169.9

87.0

95.4%

84.1%

Italy

81.9

40.6

101.5%

90.1%

Other Southern Europe

47.6

9.1

419.4%

394.6%


299.4

136.7

118.9%

106.7%






Northern Europe

39.2

(36.3)

N/A

N/A

APME

63.7

51.6

23.9%

23.4%


543.2

219.8



Corporate expenses

(110.5)

(83.5)



Goodwill impairment charge

-

(66.8)



Intangible asset amortization expense

(13.9)

(20.2)



Operating profit

418.8

49.3

749.8%

712.9%

Interest and other expenses, net (b)

(13.1)

(32.3)



Earnings before income taxes

$ 405.7

$ 17.0













(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $9.4 million and $8.8 million
for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated
by the franchise offices, which were $353.4 million and $315.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020,
respectively.






(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:





2021

2020



Interest expense

$ 29.5

$ 32.3



Interest income

(9.1)

(9.9)



Foreign exchange loss

4.5

4.2



Miscellaneous (income) expense

(11.8)

5.7




$ 13.1

$ 32.3



ManpowerGroup

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)






Sep. 30,


Dec. 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,612.6


$ 1,567.1

Accounts receivable, net

5,091.4


4,912.4

Prepaid expenses and other assets

154.7


186.9

Total current assets

6,858.7


6,666.4





Other assets:




Goodwill

1,206.6


1,225.8

Intangible assets, net

232.2


248.6

Operating lease right-of-use asset

360.4


400.7

Other assets

675.6


651.6

Total other assets

2,474.8


2,526.7





Property and equipment:




Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment

598.3


614.7

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

479.5


479.6

Net property and equipment

118.8


135.1

Total assets

$ 9,452.3


$ 9,328.2





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 2,829.5


$ 2,527.4

Employee compensation payable

260.0


231.8

Accrued liabilities

553.0


602.1

Accrued payroll taxes and insurance

718.0


752.0

Value added taxes payable

506.0


551.1

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

482.9


20.4

Total current liabilities

5,349.4


4,684.8





Other liabilities:




Long-term debt

582.6


1,103.5

Long-term operating lease liability

268.5


305.1

Other long-term liabilities

768.6


781.2

Total other liabilities

1,619.7


2,189.8





Shareholders' equity:




ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity




Common stock

1.2


1.2

Capital in excess of par value

3,434.0


3,402.5

Retained earnings

3,591.8


3,388.8

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(444.6)


(397.3)

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,109.0)


(3,954.2)

Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity

2,473.4


2,441.0

Noncontrolling interests

9.8


12.6

Total shareholders' equity

2,483.2


2,453.6

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 9,452.3


$ 9,328.2

ManpowerGroup

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions)






Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Net earnings (loss)

$ 271.3


$ (52.4)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

50.9


55.4

Non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges

-


71.3

Non-cash operating lease right-of-use assets impairment

-


22.6

Deferred income taxes

(20.5)


5.5

Provision for doubtful accounts

13.7


17.8

Share-based compensation

26.7


18.4

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(354.0)


785.8

Other assets

9.7


(15.1)

Other liabilities

385.1


(193.6)

Cash provided by operating activities

382.9


715.7





Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Capital expenditures

(39.7)


(30.5)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(7.1)


-

Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries and property and equipment

2.2


8.0

Cash used in investing activities

(44.6)


(22.5)





Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Net change in short-term borrowings

0.1


(30.6)

Proceeds from long-term debt

0.4


2.0

Repayments of long-term debt

(2.2)


(0.1)

Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions

(6.2)


(1.7)

Proceeds from share-based awards

5.3


7.4

Payments to noncontrolling interests

(1.2)


(0.8)

Other share-based award transactions

(4.6)


(7.6)

Repurchases of common stock

(150.1)


(63.8)

Dividends paid

(68.3)


(63.2)

Cash used in financing activities

(226.8)


(158.4)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(66.0)


27.1

Change in cash and cash equivalents

45.5


561.9





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,567.1


1,025.8

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,612.6


$ 1,587.7

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-reports-3rd-quarter-2021-results-301402891.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese EV Maker XPeng Wants To Make Flying Cars A Reality

    Chinese EV maker is putting money into urban air mobility startup HT Aero. The goal is to bring safe, zero emission, flying cars to the masses.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • P&G earnings beat; sees significant inflationary cycle

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with P&G vice chairman and soon-to-be CEO Jon Moeller on the consumer products giant's outlook.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Halliburton Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Halliburton reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents a share, beating forecasts for 27 cents a share, on sales of $3.9 billion, ever so slightly below expectations for $3.91 billion.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally On Strong Earnings Results; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • 3 Leading Healthcare Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Resmed (NYSE: RMD), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are profitable companies that have clear paths to future revenue growth. ResMed is already an industry leader in sleep apnea therapies, an area that's expected to grow as our population ages. Walgreens Boots Alliance is jumping onto the trend toward value-oriented healthcare services, and AbbVie's huge stable of drugs and pipeline give it a diversity that protects its long-term outlook.

  • What's Going On With FuelCell Energy's Stock Today?

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is surging on abnormally high volume Monday as retail investors gravitate toward the stock on social media platforms. FuelCell's average session volume is about 23 million over a 100-day period. Monday's session volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time. FuelCell's total float is 366.478 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Retail investors in the "FinTwit" community are circling the stock for a potential technical breakout. "Fi

  • J&J beats profit estimates for latest quarter as sales fall short and company raises full-year guidance

    Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the consumer goods and pharmaceuticals company posted better-than-expected third-quarter profit and raised its full-year guidance. The New Brunswick, NJ.-based company posted net income of $3.667 billion, or $1.37 a share, for the quarter, up from $3.554 billion, or $1.33 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.60, ahead of the $2.35 FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $23.338 billion from $21

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.