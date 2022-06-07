U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions Named a Star Performer and Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by Everest Group

·3 min read
In this article:
  • MAN
    Watchlist

Recognized for Breadth and Depth of Global Service Offerings and Advances in Business Intelligence

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions (NYSE: MAN) has been named a global leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for the 12th year in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment and to a select list of global star performers – the top RPO providers based on year-over-year movement on the PEAK Matrix. Talent Solutions has also been named as a leader in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

This year, Everest Group recognized the breadth and depth of the Talent Solutions' global offering, citing its strong performance and diversified presence across all major geographies along with continued investments in scalable workforce solutions and IntelliReach, a self-service data and analytics portal.

"Now more than ever, companies need sophisticated talent management and business intelligence solutions to source, manage, and future-proof their global talent strategies," said Talent Solutions Global Brand Leader Stefano Scabbio. "With unprecedented global talent shortages that show no signs of abating, Talent Solutions is helping recruiters work faster and more effectively in an unpredictable environment."

"Employers around the world are facing unprecedented challenges. It is an honor to be recognized globally as well as EMEA - in the midst of such a challenging geopolitical and economic climate," Marceline Beijer, Global Brand Leader of Talent Solutions RPO, said. "In the past year, we have been able to accelerate engagement with a broader spectrum of industries and expand our support to a wide range of businesses as they seek to engage the talent they need."

Talent Solutions is recognized by Everest Group for a robust advisory capacity, experience serving a breadth of buyers of all sizes, and continued investments in its technology stack. This includes the automated Rapid Recruit solution and IntelliReach.

"Talent Solutions' global delivery footprint, strong domain knowledge, and comprehensive technology and analytics capabilities have enabled it to create an extensive RPO portfolio," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its continued and focused investments in improving its technology and analytics stack and consulting and advisory offerings have helped position it as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global. And as a Leader on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 - EMEA."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured across seven dimensions -- market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

For more information about ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions, visit: www.talentsolutions.manpowergroup.com

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovation solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while fining meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates a substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2022, ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-talent-solutions-named-a-star-performer-and-global-leader-in-recruitment-process-outsourcing-by-everest-group-301562389.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

