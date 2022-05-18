U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

MANPOWERGROUP USHERS IN VIVA TECHNOLOGY WITH #WORKINGTOCHANGETHEWORLD LAB THAT PROBES THE FUTURE OF WORK AND THE WORLD'S SUSTAINABLE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

·5 min read
In this article:
  • MAN
    Watchlist

NEWGEN HR PLATFORMS LEVERAGING ETHICAL AI, IT TALENT MANAGEMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY TOOLS HELP LEADERS BETTER SOURCE, RESKILL AND INSPIRE MORE SOCIAL IMPACT OUTCOMES

MILWAUKEE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 6th consecutive year, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is back as the official HR partner of Viva Technology (Viva Tech), joining top business leaders, thinkers, investors & researchers for an impactful four-day event that will explore the future of work and the world's sustainable employment opportunities. Held in Paris from June 15-18, 2022, ManpowerGroup's #WorkingToChangeTheWorld Lab, strongly reinforces its ESG commitments*, and serves as a catalyst for conversations about workplace transformation and all that is possible from a sustainable employment perspective. What's more, throughout the event, its Talent Center will host a series of job coaching events, and ManpowerGroup's Startup Challenge will spotlight 21 finalists as they pitch their transformational ideas related to hybrid work, sustainability, and cutting-edge tech.

"In this new world of work, future-proofing talent management strategies is more critical than ever, as is being intentional about the company's social and environmental ambitions," said Alain Roumilhac, president of ManpowerGroup France. "For the past couple of years, digital transformation has accelerated at an unprecedented pace, and we really need to embrace this technology to achieve sustainable outcomes. This includes measuring and reducing our climate impact, as well as using ethical AI to eliminate bias and boost diversity. This is how we can ensure under-represented people gain access to good employment opportunities and how leaders can mobilize their workers to make progress toward corporate sustainability goals."

Featured Tracks: What's On Show @ #WorkingtoChangetheWorld Lab

The Start-up Challenge

21 Innovative start-ups, selected from a group of more than 200 companies this year will pitch their innovations around digital transformation, skills development, and sustainable employment. Start-ups in the lab are solving the following HR Challenges:

Digital Workplace Transformation: Anywhere, Anytime

Increasing hybrid work and technology fueled transformation means companies need specialist IT talent at record levels and skills needs are changing fast too. Experis, ManpowerGroup's IT resourcing and project solutions business, is supporting companies in sourcing and deploying cutting-edge IT talent for effective, multi-device, secure digital workspace environments (no matter where they are) while fostering user productivity accessibility and collaboration.

Manpower MyPath and Experis Academies – providing Personalized Career Paths ManpowerGroup is committed to becoming creators of talent at scale and improving employability and prosperity for all. With Manpower MyPath/and Experis IT Academies, the company is focused on using AI and machine learning to preskill, upskill and reskill in-demand tech workers and many others at speed and scale -- matching them to meaningful, sustainable jobs with better accuracy than either humans or machines could do on their own.

Developing Leaders for a Purpose-Driven World of Work Post-pandemic, a new era of work is being shaped for workers and by workers. The role of leaders and managers is critical: to manage workers remotely, to reskill people faster, to manage diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within teams and to solve a talent shortage. RightMap, developed by Talent Solutions, ManpowerGroup's talent consulting and outsourcing division, leverages powerful algorithms that deliver end-to-end digital career management. The career planning platform enables managers use a data-driven approach to engage in employee career conversations, activities and insights suited to the individual's and the company's success.

Also featured within the #WorkingToSaveTheWorldLab:

Talent Sustainability Quotient (TSQ) – a tech-enabled assessment tool that helps organizations identify the steps needed to measure, improve, and track their workforce practices and create a sustainable talent ecosystem.

ManpowerGroup's innovation with Planetly by OneTrust, a technology solution that empowers companies to build trust with stakeholders by helping organizations measure, reduce, and accelerate climate action, ESG, and sustainability programs.

And at the Talent Center – Pitch Your Job events:

  • For young people, the Talent Center will host a series of job dating events, including Pitch your Job sessions so people can discover roles of the future and meet with recruiters to learn more about career paths and potential jobs and internships.

  • On Saturday, June 18th, ManpowerGroup will host several events focused on those job seekers who face the greatest difficulties in finding employment.

Follow @ManpowerGroup at VivaTech on Twitter and join the conversation using
#WorkingToChangeTheWorld #sustainableskills #VivaTech

*See Manpower Groups Working to Change the World 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

Practical Information
Parc des expositions de la Porte de Versailles, Paris
The #WorkingToChangeTheWorld lab is in the Main Hall
15-17 June: reserved for sector professionals
18 June: open to the general public

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manpowergroup-ushers-in-viva-technology-with-workingtochangetheworld-lab-that-probes-the-future-of-work-and-the-worlds-sustainable-employment-opportunities-301549749.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

