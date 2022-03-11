U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,935.96
    -327.01 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Mansa Exploration Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of Voltage Metals Inc., Name Change and Conditional CSE Listing Approval

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MANS.CN

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Voltage Metals Corp. (formerly, Mansa Exploration Inc.) (CSE: MANS) (the "Company" or "VMC") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") where it changed its name from "Mansa Exploration Inc." to "Voltage Metals Corp." ("VMC"), and then acquired Voltage Metals Inc. ("Voltage Metals").

Voltage is a mineral exploration company focused on its 100% interest in the St. Laurent Project located in St. Laurent Township, Northern Ontario, 160 kilometres northeast of Timmins, 50 kilometres south of Detour Lake Mine and 20 kilometres southwest of Casa Berardi Mine. Past shallow drilling at the St. Laurent Project identified disseminated multi‐element sulphide mineralization across notable widths trending towards a large gabbro‐hosted magnetic feature. The Ni‐ Cu‐Co‐Au‐Pt‐Pd zone is open along strike and at depth. This mineralized zone, importantly, is coincident with a strong 600‐metre long EM anomaly. Drilling to date has not yet intersected massive sulphides, and the EM anomaly has not yet been explained. The disseminated sulphide halo provides an important vector to guide the upcoming future exploration work.

Voltage also owns a 100% interest in the Montcalm Project, the Nova Project and the Gambler Project, which are early‐stage exploration projects located in the Montcalm Greenstone Belt, approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Timmins, Ontario.

Overview of the Transaction

The Transaction was completed by way of a share exchange pursuant to which VMC acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Voltage Metals (the "Voltage Metals Shares") in exchange for its common shares ("VMC Shares") on the basis of 1.269841 VMC Share for each Voltage Metals Share issued and outstanding for a total of 36 million VMC Shares being issued to Voltage Metals shareholders, as a result of which Voltage Metals became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

A finder's fee of 750,000 VMC Shares was also issued to an arm's length party in connection with the completion of the Transaction.

For further information with respect to the Transaction and the business of VMC, please refer to the listing statement (the "Listing Statement") of VMC which will be filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Commencement of Trading

The Transaction constituted a fundamental change in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Trading in the common shares of the Company is currently halted; however, the CSE has conditionally approved the listing of the VMC Shares in connection with the Transaction. Listing is anticipated shortly but is subject to VMC fulfilling all listing requirements of the CSE. Subject to final approval, the VMC Shares are anticipated to commence trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "VOLT". The Company will provide an update once the CSE has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the CSE will commence.

Unit Financing

As previously announced on January 4, 2022 and February 17, 2022, prior to the closing of the Transaction, VMC completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,211,650 (the "Financing"). The Company issued: (i) 8,718,998 units (the "Units") at an issue price of $0.15 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date; and (ii) 4,520,000 flow-through shares at an issue price of $0.20 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the flow-through shares for ongoing general exploration of the Company's mineral exploration properties in Canada.

Capitalization

Upon completion of the Transaction, VMC has 82,796,844 VMC Shares issued and outstanding (non-diluted), of which the former shareholders of the Company hold 32,807,846 VMC Shares representing approximately 39.6%, the former shareholders of Voltage Metals hold 36,000,000 VMC Shares representing approximately 43.5%, and the investors in the Financing hold 13,238,998 VMC Shares representing approximately 16%.

Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, G+G Corp. (the "New Insider"), was issued 15,238,092 VMC Shares, representing approximately 18.4% of the issued and outstanding VMC Shares. The New Insider holds the VMC Shares for investment purposes, and may evaluate such investment on an ongoing basis and subject to various factors including, without limitation, the Company's financial position, the price levels of the VMC Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions that the New Insider may deem appropriate. The New Insider may increase, decrease or change his ownership over the VMC Shares or other securities of the Company.

A copy of the Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the timing of the commencement of trading on the CSE and the business and operations of the Company and Voltage Metals. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and Voltage Metals and the timely receipt of CSE approval. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment, and the delay or failure to receive CSE approval. Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE MANSA EXPLORATION INC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c8597.html

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian stock declines on disappointing earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Rivian Automotive.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.The decision came as the Cyb

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitIran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Win

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rivian’s lack of history is hurting its chances with chipmakers—leaving Amazon facing a $10 billion hit

    The EV startup’s disadvantage in procuring chips could result in heavy Q1 charges for Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce giant.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Fed's Powell Set to Remove Punch Bowl That Lubricated Crypto Party

    The Fed appears set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018. With inflation now at nettlesome levels and still climbing, the so-called "Fed put" is out of action, one economist said.