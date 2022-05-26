U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,998.75
    +22.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,276.00
    +200.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,968.25
    +26.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.40
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.05
    +0.72 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7470
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    28.09
    -1.36 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0320
    -0.2090 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,747.06
    -793.62 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    629.91
    -41.09 (-6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.72
    +11.97 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Manta, a data observability startup, raises $35M to grow its workforce

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

Over the last decade, the rate at which organizations create data has accelerated as it becomes cheaper to store, access, and process data. But as data continues to grow in scale and complexity, it's becoming scattered across apps and platforms -- often leading to problems where it concerns data quality. According to a 2020 O'Reilly survey, more than 60% of companies believe that they have too many data sources and inconsistent data, while over a third said that they have too few resources available to address the data quality issues.

Tomas Kratky argues that the solution lies in software. He's the founder of Manta, a data lineage platform that automatically scans an organization's data sources to build a map of data flows.

"Data-driven decisions can only be as good as the quality of the underlying data sets and analysis. Insights gleaned from error-filled spreadsheets or business intelligence apps could lead to poor decisions that may be costly and damage the business," Kratky told TechCrunch in an email interview. "To enable large data modernization and transformation projects, data lineage is a key component to solving the complexity of vast data infrastructure layers and tracking the flow of data within an organization."

Laying the groundwork for growth, Manta today announced that it raised $35 million in Series B funding led by Forestay Capital with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.io, Senovo VC, Credo Ventures, Dan Fougere, and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The company said that the proceeds will be put toward expanding its 152-person workforce to 220 by the end of the year.

Manta was founded in 2016 by Kratky, who previously led R&D at Profinit, a data science consultancy based in Czechia. The goal, he said, was to tackle the complexity of enterprise data environments with maps of data dependencies designed to help users avoid "major data incidents."

Kratky believes that he's more or less achieved this with the current iteration of the Manta platform. Leveraging AI, Manta traces sources of data -- including databases, reporting and analysis software, and modeling tools -- to the ends of the pipelines that deliver it to apps and services. A "time slicing" feature allows users to see how data looked in the past and understand how the lineage has changed, while an impact analysis tool shows how planned changes will influence parts of the data environment. 

Manta
Manta

Image Credits: Manta

"We combine many different technological approaches so our customers can easily eliminate blind spots and have complete visibility and control of the most complex aspects of their data environments," Kratky said. "Importantly, since Manta only maps customers' data-processing environment, we do not come in contact with the data itself -- only the systems that are working with it."

Manta also monitors for discrepancies and breakages in data flows, combining different technological approaches in an effort to minimize blind spots. The platform's analyses can be viewed within native dashboards or sent to third-party software, including governance software, via connectors and Manta's API.

"Data is the lifeblood of every organization and is the most critical asset for enterprises today, [but] most organizations struggle with ... a high number of material incidents, significant risk exposure, slow change management, and a significant amount of data engineering resources continuously wasted on routine, manual tasks," Kratky said. "Data lineage and observability are key capabilities that can solve these complex issues. When implemented properly, they can help to restore visibility, which brings back trust in the data, improves efficiency and speed of implementation of changes and business requirements, and prevents incidents from happening."

While it's true that IT teams are struggling to keep up with their organization's data, they also face hurdles with the software aimed at helping manage it. According to a recent Sigma survey, 1 in 4 business experts said that data analyses at their organizations take too long, leading to teams giving up on finding answers to anomalies. But a 2021 Era Software poll found that a failure of data observability tools to scale often leads to delays in troubleshooting and incident resolution.

Kratky points to Manta's customer base as evidence of the platform's robustness: 100 customers including "very large enterprises from the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500." He sees Manta competing with Collibra and Informatica in the market for data lineage and observability tools. Other potential rivals include Monte Carlo and Databand, both of which have raised tens of millions in venture capital.

Statista predicts that the combined cybersecurity and observability market will be worth $28.26 billion by 2024.

"Data lineage and observability are becoming the core component of any modern data architecture. Almost every player in the data management space is at least evaluating the market, with most of them trying to enter it – whether it be vendors in data cataloging, data quality, etc.," Kratky said. "When enterprises have complete visibility into their data stack, the return on investment will be critical to operations and business decision making ... In other words, by understanding the role automated data lineage can play in [their] data quality strategy, enterprises can reap the benefits of improving data quality."

Manta has offices in New York and Prague as well as Lisbon and Dublin, and a new headquarters in Tampa Bay. With the Series B, the startup's total raised stands at $53 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney+ Subscriber Growth Is Worse Than It Looks

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is down nearly 50% from its all-time high despite blowing Disney+ subscriber estimates out of the water and seeing a rebound in its domestic parks. For its fiscal 2022 second quarter, Disney was expected to add roughly five million Disney+ subscribers, but it actually added 7.

  • Why TerraUSD and Terra Are Surging Today

    The price of the controversial algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST) and its sister cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) surged today after project founder Do Kwon's proposal to rescue the embattled project received approval from the Terra community. Over the last 24 hours, the price of TerraUSD traded more than 41% higher and Terra traded roughly 24% higher as of 11:29 a.m. ET. Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to a commodity or currency like the U.S. dollar.

  • Comcast Introduces Additional Efforts To Increase Participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program

    As the one-year anniversary of the

  • Ethereum: Two glimmers of hope for crypto investors as crash stabilises

    Ethereum's merge will see the energy-intensive proof-of-work mining cease on the network and a complete shift to a proof of stake blockchain, called the Beacon chain.

  • 9 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Alibaba executive draws scorn for proposed individual carbon tracker

    Social-media users react to idea presented by an American executive of Chinese internet giant Alibaba for individuals to track their carbon footprint.

  • GameStop Has a Crypto Wallet — Here’s How To Set It Up

    Amid an increasingly crowded field, GameStop launched a beta version of its digital asset wallet, which allows gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and NFTs. The move...

  • Google Chrome only blocking a quarter of phishing websites, researchers claim

    A new study by Which? said it found Google’s web browser was failing to block access to suspicious websites.

  • What Is A Layer 1 Network?

    Although Bitcoin launched in early 2009, it took until 2017 for blockchains to go mainstream. And only in November 2021 – almost 12 years after Bitcoin’s launch – did crypto’s market cap peak at $2.9T. Bitcoin’s growth created immeasurable wealth and changed how society perceives money – and who controls its issuance. But along the … What Is A Layer 1 Network? Read More »

  • Is Shiba Inu's Burning Surge Already Paying Off?

    How long would it take you to count all of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) coins currently in circulation? It would take more than 17,398,756 years to count every SHIB token. More than 22.2 billion SHIB tokens were burned in the previous seven days leading up to May 22, 2022, according to the ShibBurn website.

  • TerraUSD developers vote to create new blockchain without failed stablecoin

    Developers behind failed stablecoin TerraUSD have voted to abandon the token in favor of creating a new blockchain and digital asset weeks after the cryptocurrency collapsed, according to a tweet from the Terra blockchain protocol. Both tokens have lost nearly all of their value since TerraUSD, known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 peg to the dollar earlier this month. Under the recovery plan for the Terra ecosystem, developers will create a new Terra blockchain with a revived Luna token.

  • Twitter Fined $150 Million by FTC for Alleged User-Privacy Violations

    The Federal Trade Commission levied a $150 million fine on Twitter, alleging that the social network let advertisers use private data to target specific users — without informing users of the practice. According to the agency, Twitter violated a 2011 FTC order that “explicitly prohibited” the company from misrepresenting its privacy and security practices. In […]

  • How to protect your small business from hackers and scammers

    Compared with larger companies, many small businesses have fewer resources to dedicate to cybersecurity, making them more vulnerable than ever.

  • Web3 Was Supposed to Save the Internet. It Has a Long Way to Go.

    Billions of dollars have flowed into a new version of the internet that promises to be democratic and decentralized. There’s a long way to go.

  • Snap’s Gloomy Forecast Prompts Debate Over Trouble for Broader Advertising Market

    Some analysts say the company’s weaker outlook suggests macroeconomic pressures on ad spending, while others say Snap had aggressive expectations.

  • FTC fines Twitter $150 million for deceptive targeted advertising tactics

    Twitter asked users to give their phone numbers and email addresses to protect their accounts and then profited by allowing advertisers to use this data to target specific users, the FTC said.

  • Chinese Social Media Weibo Bans Another Business Leader After He Questions China's Zero Covid Policy

    Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) banned Trip.Com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) co-founder and Chair James Liang for alleged violation of laws, Reuters reports. The social media company neither elaborated on the violation nor cited the reasons behind the ban. Liang had recently questioned the wisdom of the country's zero-COVID strategy as the country's Presidential election draws closer. Also Read: Chinese Analyst Who Projected Bearish Reports On Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Returns To Twitter China ha

  • Big Tech Lobbies EU to Send Ukraine Equipment Destroyed by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech companies are urging the European Commission to boost donations of telecom and data center equipment to Ukraine by providing better coordination and funding.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe Europe

  • Axon unveils virtual reality simulator training for law enforcement agencies

    The Scottsdale-based maker of the Taser says the Phoenix Police Department is one of the first agencies to deploy the new training technology, which it says helps train officers to de-escalate situations in the field.

  • Brave integrates Solana as part of browser’s Web3 push

    Brave announced on Wednesday it has added support for the Solana blockchain to expand Web 3.0 access for the browser’s 15.5 million daily users. See related article: What decentralization can offer Web 3.0 and social media | Part 1 Fast facts The Brave Wallet can now be used to buy, sell and hold Solana-based cryptocurrencies. […]