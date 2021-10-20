U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.64
    +15.01 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,588.36
    +131.05 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,140.51
    +11.42 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.89
    +13.97 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2090
    -0.1510 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,594.87
    +4,063.52 (+6.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.47
    +62.67 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.34
    +6.81 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

MANTA Listed As Innovator In The Enterprise Metadata Management Software On 360Quadrants

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Metadata Management Software is used for managing the metadata of the enterprise's data assets. The software can also be used for building the data governance structure of the organization. By following the metadata regulations, it also enables organizations in assessing the impact of the changes in the data source itself. Enterprise metadata management software makes sure that the organizations are able to find data, use it, and also preserve that data for the future reference.

360Quadrants has chosen a few of the Best Enterprise Metadata Management Software providers in the market. This assessment assists buyers in knowing more about enterprise metadata management software and make the right decision based on their requirements. All the enterprise metadata management software providers in this evaluation have been assessed according to their features and functionalities offered and business tactics and were carefully placed on the quadrant, which is revised every three months. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis that helps these software providers identify new opportunities and areas of development.

MANTA: An Innovator

MANTA is listed as an Innovator in the Enterprise Metadata Management Software (EMMS) segment on 360Quadrants. MANTA is a unified data lineage platform that helps businesses automatically gather all metadata, reconstruct and manage complex information assets. It is the central hub for all data flows in an organization. The platform delivers data through a native user interface and offers full visibility and control of its data pipeline. It is a user-friendly software that provides effective information administration. It also helps to analyze direct and indirect data flows to perform precise impact analysis.

MANTA enterprise metadata management software comes with numerous advanced features and capabilities that allow users to fine-tune the lineage visualization to their needs and use data with confidence. Thanks to a holistic overview of the full data cycle—from creation to consumption—data users are empowered to take informed actions and boost data governance efforts, ensure data transparency, enable DataOps, streamline migration to the cloud, and more. The software demo can be availed from the company website, which enables users to understand the software better and get it customized as per their requirements.

Recently, MANTA unveiled its updated version of the data lineage platform with an industry-first active tags feature. This enhancement in the platform allows customers to get deeper insights into their complex data environments. It also enables users to easily spotlight any data asset in the setting of their data pipelines. The active tags help organizations to flag, identify and draw attention to data quality and data privacy issues that affect their data pipeline. It allows them to visualize and prioritize the issues to be addressed first and improves collaboration for faster resolution.

360Quadrants Assessment Methodology

360Quadrants has thoroughly evaluated the Top Enterprise Metadata Management Software providers. These software providers were assessed based on 70 accurately selected data pointers, which were collected based on the product offerings and their business strategies, and the data received from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage, after which they were assessed. This study also helps the analysts compute the overall score based on which enterprise metadata management software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. It provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Enterprise Key Management Software, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software, and Enterprise Content Management Software.

Contact:
Mr. Agney Sugla
agney@marketsandmarkets.com
630 Dundee Road, Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manta-listed-as-innovator-in-the-enterprise-metadata-management-software-on-360quadrants-301404788.html

SOURCE 360Quadrants

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth stocks in the S&P 500 index have produced an average annualized return of 12.8%, crushing the 7.5% average return seen in value stocks. Building on that idea, growth stocks Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Square (NYSE: SQ) provide valuable digital financial services to a range of customers, and both look like smart places to put your money right now. Intuit may not be the most exciting growth stock, but over 110 million individual consumers, entrepreneurs, and tax professionals rely on its software products, which comprise a portfolio of industry-leading brands.

  • Why Accenture is giving VR headsets to thousands of new hires

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share how her company is adjusting to the 'new normal' in the workplace.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • I failed at retirement. How to avoid my mistakes.

    OUTSIDE THE BOX It’s embarrassing to admit in a public forum that I failed at retirement. But I’m doing so — because I think people can learn from me, and thereby avoid making the same mistakes. I spent my entire 38-year career in the banking industry.

  • Novavax Stock Sinks on Report of Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report says Novavax has failed to produce a vaccine with the purity levels demanded by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Micron considering new U.S. memory chip factory as it gears up spending

    Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is considering building a new memory factory in the United States but that state and federal subsidies will be needed to offset costs that are higher than its factories in Asia. The Boise, Idaho-based company is the only American firm that makes both key types of memory chips, competing against South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix and Japan's Kioxia, Toshiba's former memory chip unit. Micron has pilot manufacturing lines for developing new technologies at its Idaho headquarters and a factory in Virginia that turns out special high-reliability chips for automobiles.

  • Exxon Debates Abandoning Some of Its Biggest Oil and Gas Projects

    Members of the company’s remade board of directors are questioning several major investments as the company reconsiders its investment strategy in a fast-changing energy landscape.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech Case

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what you need to know about the new MacBook Pros and 3rd-generation AirPods.

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Alibaba Propels High After Jack Ma Visits Europe

    Market pundits had earlier predicted that Alibaba’s share price will increase if Jack Ma was no longer missing.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Try these ways to feel younger and find meaning in retirement

    If you become insignificant in retirement, you lose identity, purpose, and a part of yourself. Here are some ways to avoid that.

  • Southwest Airlines won’t put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

  • The #AppleToo organizer Apple just fired didn't expect to be terminated — but isn't sorry about speaking out

    Janneke Parrish talked to the Business Journal about how she got involved in #AppleToo, why she deleted apps from her phone and what the movement means for Apple.