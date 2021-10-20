MANTA Listed As Innovator In The Enterprise Metadata Management Software On 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Metadata Management Software is used for managing the metadata of the enterprise's data assets. The software can also be used for building the data governance structure of the organization. By following the metadata regulations, it also enables organizations in assessing the impact of the changes in the data source itself. Enterprise metadata management software makes sure that the organizations are able to find data, use it, and also preserve that data for the future reference.

360Quadrants has chosen a few of the Best Enterprise Metadata Management Software providers in the market. This assessment assists buyers in knowing more about enterprise metadata management software and make the right decision based on their requirements. All the enterprise metadata management software providers in this evaluation have been assessed according to their features and functionalities offered and business tactics and were carefully placed on the quadrant, which is revised every three months. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis that helps these software providers identify new opportunities and areas of development.

MANTA : An Innovator

MANTA is listed as an Innovator in the Enterprise Metadata Management Software (EMMS) segment on 360Quadrants. MANTA is a unified data lineage platform that helps businesses automatically gather all metadata, reconstruct and manage complex information assets. It is the central hub for all data flows in an organization. The platform delivers data through a native user interface and offers full visibility and control of its data pipeline. It is a user-friendly software that provides effective information administration. It also helps to analyze direct and indirect data flows to perform precise impact analysis.

MANTA enterprise metadata management software comes with numerous advanced features and capabilities that allow users to fine-tune the lineage visualization to their needs and use data with confidence. Thanks to a holistic overview of the full data cycle—from creation to consumption—data users are empowered to take informed actions and boost data governance efforts, ensure data transparency, enable DataOps, streamline migration to the cloud, and more. The software demo can be availed from the company website, which enables users to understand the software better and get it customized as per their requirements.

Recently, MANTA unveiled its updated version of the data lineage platform with an industry-first active tags feature. This enhancement in the platform allows customers to get deeper insights into their complex data environments. It also enables users to easily spotlight any data asset in the setting of their data pipelines. The active tags help organizations to flag, identify and draw attention to data quality and data privacy issues that affect their data pipeline. It allows them to visualize and prioritize the issues to be addressed first and improves collaboration for faster resolution.

360Quadrants Assessment Methodology

360Quadrants has thoroughly evaluated the Top Enterprise Metadata Management Software providers. These software providers were assessed based on 70 accurately selected data pointers, which were collected based on the product offerings and their business strategies, and the data received from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage, after which they were assessed. This study also helps the analysts compute the overall score based on which enterprise metadata management software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

