MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $350,000.

Mantaro Precious Metals Logo (CNW Group/Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.)
Mantaro Precious Metals Logo (CNW Group/Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.)

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share for a period of one year from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share.  The Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of the Shares is equal to or greater than $0.15 for 20 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue. The Company may pay finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration at Santas Gloria silver property and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that Darren Hazelwood will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Hazelwood has extensive European and North American capital markets experience and plans to bring his extensive network in the investment community, both at the private and institutional level, to the Company.  Currently, Mr. Hazelwood is Chief Executive Officer of London Main Market listed Ontario based exploration company Panther Metals plc (LSE:PALM).

Darren Hazelwood, Chief Executive Officer, commented "I'm looking forward to working with our shareholders and team at Mantaro. We are focusing our attention on the potential of our existing asset base. The Golden Hill Property has delivered strong results and we are carrying out a review of the wider in-country potential of other projects. Our permits are now in place for our maiden drill program at Santas Gloria and I look forward to updating the market on progress in due course".

The Company would like to thank Mr. Stephen Clayson for serving as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Clayson is pursuing other business endeavors and the Company wishes him well on his upcoming prospects.

About Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a diversified portfolio of gold and silver focused mineral properties in Bolivia and Peru. The Company holds an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the advanced Golden Hill orogenic gold property ("Golden Hill"), located in the underexplored Precambrian Shield, Bolivia.

In Peru, the Company has a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property as well as a 100% interest in each of the La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release.  Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantaro-precious-metals-corp-announces-private-placement-financing-and-provides-corporate-update-301744938.html

SOURCE Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/13/c2141.html

