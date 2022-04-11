ManTech Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 4, 2022
HERNDON, Va., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 4163436. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.
About ManTech International Corporation
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 53 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.
