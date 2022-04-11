U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

ManTech Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 4, 2022

ManTech International Corporation
·1 min read
ManTech International Corporation
ManTech International Corporation

HERNDON, Va., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 4163436. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 53 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Investor Relations

Media

Stephen Vather

Sheila Blackwell

VP, M&A and Investor Relations

VP, Enterprise Marketing & Communications

(703) 218-6093

(301) 717-7345

Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com

Sheila.Blackwell@ManTech.com


