Mantra Health's College Counseling Center Study Finds Provider Burnout Worsens and Clinicians Feel it the Most

- A year later, almost all directors and clinicians (90%) surveyed across 117 college counseling centers are continuing to experience pandemic-driven burnout

- Even though most clinicians have returned to seeing students in person, more than half say their burnout has either seen no change or become worse since Fall of 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantra Health today released its second State of Provider Burnout in College Counseling Centers study in collaboration with college mental health leaders Dr. David Walden and Dr. Harry Rockland-Miller. Highlighting findings from 117 U.S. colleges and universities during the Fall semester of 2021, the study reveals that almost all (90%) college counseling center directors and clinicians are continuing to experience burnout due to the pandemic. In addition, the study found clinicians reported an even higher rate of burnout and an overwhelming workload when compared to the Fall semester of 2020.

The 2021 State of Provider Burnout in College Counseling Centers study is a national survey of U.S. higher education institutions conducted between December 14, 2021 and January 5, 2022. Among the 129 respondents from counseling centers, 74 were directors and 55 were clinicians. The full study offers recommendations from David Walden , PhD Director, Counseling Center at Hamilton College and Harry Rockland-Miller , PhD Director Emeritus, Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, University of Massachusetts Amherst, to improve providers' work satisfaction and overall well-being to prevent and decrease staff burnout.

Major findings include:

The rate of self-reported burnout was 88% among college counseling center directors and 93% among the clinical staff.

The majority of clinicians (84%) have returned to seeing clients in person and 62% say their burnout has either seen no change or has become worse.

Among the clinicians surveyed, 60% agree or strongly agree that their ability to provide quality care is compromised by their workload. This represents a substantial increase from last year's survey, in which only 45% of clinicians shared this concern.

Nearly 66% of the clinician respondents claimed that they would benefit from "reduced workload through expanded clinical team or outside support." This is a significant increase from 40% which was found among clinicians in 2020.

Story continues

Last year, Mantra Health published its inaugural provider burnout whitepaper, which revealed a worrisome status quo: In college counseling centers, 9 in 10 clinicians reported experiencing burnout. This is 12% higher than the average burnout levels reported in a large-scale survey among North American psychiatrists.

"Over the last year college counseling centers have seen an uptick in professionals leaving the field and a smaller pool of applicants to refill their positions while the demand from students seeking treatment continues to rise," said David Walden, PhD Director, Counseling Center at Hamilton College. "In addition to this, clinicians are contending with their own personal Covid stress, as they worry about their own health and the health of their family and friends. These factors have made it increasingly difficult for directors and clinicians to avoid burnout while institutions of higher education are having increasing trouble hiring and retaining quality mental health staff."

Building on the discussion in last year's study, this year's study details some valuable considerations for reducing burnout and increasing clinician satisfaction. These themes include creating boundaries, connections and openness, as well as a guide to improve the workplace environment to make sure all staff feels recognized, appreciated, and supported.

"The results of this survey highlight some of the specific needs of clinicians as we enter a shift from the acute phase of the pandemic to an ongoing endemic situation," said Harry Rockland-Miller, PhD Director Emeritus, Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, University of Massachusetts Amherst. "While most clinicians have benefitted from returning to the workplace, they have varying feelings around in-person clinical services and are still experiencing burnout. Making the distinction between being in the office versus providing in-person services, is key. For clinicians to succeed, it's critical they are recognized, appreciated, supported and feel that they are working as part of a larger community in support of a critical mission."

Download the full study

About Mantra Health

Mantra Health is a digital mental health clinic on a mission to improve access to evidence-based mental healthcare for young adults. Through augmenting high-quality clinical services with software and design, we're on a mission to improve the mental health of over 20 million university and college students through partnerships with higher education institutions and health insurance plans. Learn more about Mantra Health at MantraHealth.com .

Media Contact:

Laurel Getz

203.767.5963

mantrahealth@hermesprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantra-healths-college-counseling-center-study-finds-provider-burnout-worsens-and-clinicians-feel-it-the-most-301473580.html

SOURCE Mantra Health