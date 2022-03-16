U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.75
    +55.75 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,928.00
    +396.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,695.50
    +243.75 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.80
    +24.10 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.11
    +0.67 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.90
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.51
    -3.26 (-10.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3050
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,479.20
    +1,722.25 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.57
    +39.31 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.87
    +98.17 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Manual finance processes are stunting business growth and creating fraud risk

·5 min read

New report, commissioned by Tipalti, reveals the state of accounts payables (AP) in fast-growth businesses, highlighting time wasted on manual workloads

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, new research assessing the state of finance departments in the US and UK reveals that inefficient manual processes are holding back businesses - with four-in-five (80%) finance leaders admitting that their accounts payable (AP) function is not fit to enable continued growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Tipalti)
(PRNewsfoto/Tipalti)

The research (AP Trends in Fast Growth Businesses), commissioned by fintech unicorn Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, surveyed and interviewed 500 finance leaders in fast-growth businesses in the US and the UK The findings expose the negative impact manual AP processes, such as invoicing, PO matching and handling payments, are having on business growth, ability to manage operations effectively, employee morale, and even the finance teams' reputation in the wider business.

In addition to this, the research reveals the impact outdated AP processes in fast-growth businesses are having when it comes to fraud - with four in five (82%) of finance leaders reporting fraud and risk exposure as a top AP challenge of theirs.

Finance isn't future fit
Almost one third (31%) of finance leaders believe AP will 'slow down potential business growth' as if challenges continue or intensify - with four in five (80%) saying finance can only become a strategic driver of growth in the business when AP inefficiencies are minimized. Four in five (83%) also believe teams would spend any time freed up by automating AP on growing the business in other areas.

However, time is clearly being spent elsewhere. Worryingly, finance leaders surveyed said that 43% of the end-to-end AP function is currently manual or paper based. As a result, on average it takes finance almost an hour (50 mins) to process an individual supplier invoice, 11 days to close monthly accounts, and 13 days to close quarterly accounts. This equates to, on average, more than half (53%) of finance time in a typical week being spent on manual AP processes - rather on tasks that aid strategic initiatives.

And this is taking a negative toll on operations - with, on average, almost a quarter (22%) of supplier invoices being paid late. In addition to this, the survey highlighted a growing frustration towards the finance team - with two thirds (63%) admitting they have received feedback or criticism from the wider businesses about the AP inefficiencies.

"The negative impact that manual AP processes are having on business growth, exposure to fraud and finance teams' reputation — just to name but a few —should serve as a wake-up call to businesses," said Chen Amit, Co-Founder and CEO at Tipalti. "Too many hours are spent doing manual tasks that could be automated. Understanding the benefits of automation is key - teams have more time to spend focusing on strategic initiatives that help scale the business, in addition to finding new opportunities for growth. Furthermore, it improves visibility and control - which is crucial for fast-growth businesses today."

AP challenges are increasingly difficult to ignore
Main factors that are making AP challenges increasingly difficult to ignore include: increasing number of supplier invoices to process per month (39%), increasing number and type of suppliers to pay (38%), pressure to transform AP / finance processes from the wider business (34%), an increasing number of cross-border supplier invoices and payments (33%), and the speed and scale of business growth (32%).

On average, over one quarter (27%) of supplier payments are cross-border/international and, on average, one third (32%) of spend is international - signaling the importance of an automated platform that has global payment capabilities. However, fueling the challenge is the fact many businesses are using a plethora of tools, with the average business using four different logins or systems when making a supplier payment.

Tipalti customers are keenly aware of these challenges and have leveraged the company's technology to enable faster payments and financial decisions that lead to better business outcomes: "PO matching allows us to initiate financial strategies and control spending," said Andrew Jenks, Assistant Controller at Lucidworks. "I don't think about FX or currencies anymore - we pay bills out of Tipalti and exchange them into any currency. That's essential for a growing, international business."

Fears manual work leads to burn and churn
The Impact of manual processes is also having a negative effect on the finance/AP team. Concerningly, over three quarters (78%) of finance leaders say that too much manual work is overwhelming staff, with 73% admitting staff productivity and morale is a concern. At a time where businesses continue to grapple with the Great Resignation, a worrying third (32%) of finance leaders fear that if AP challenges continue or intensify, it will lead to burnout or churn.

The top AP inefficiencies identified in the survey are: obtaining and validating supplier details (61%), order requisition/PO generation (58%), matching POs to invoices (55%), payment authorization (55%), payment execution (54%), invoice and payment reconciliation (53%), supplier invoice approval (52%), and supplier invoice data capture and GL-coding (52%).

Find out how the role of finance is evolving, and how to keep up, by reading more here.

Methodology
Tipalti worked in conjunction with Insight Avenue to conduct 500 interviews with Finance and AP leaders in the US and UK Criteria required interviewees were from fast-growth businesses (revenue growth of 20% or more in last 12 months) with 50 - 1,000 employees. Interviews were conducted during December 2021.

About Tipalti
Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Global Partner Payments workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, National Geographic, Business Insider, Hopin, Cazoo and Time Out use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80 percent and accelerate the financial close by 25 percent, while strengthening financial controls and spend visibility. For more information, visit tipalti.com.

Contact:
Lisa Astor
650-319-8999
lisa.astor@tipalti.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manual-finance-processes-are-stunting-business-growth-and-creating-fraud-risk-301503598.html

SOURCE Tipalti

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Dow futures climb nearly 400 points, with Fed interest-rate hike in the spotlight

    U.S. stock futures on Wednesday point to an extension of the previous session's rally, as traders wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and react to China's statement of support for its markets.

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • U.S. Futures Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks surged on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Starbucks to phase out iconic cups, AMC rises after buying major Hycroft stake, Incannex rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of the day's trending stock tickers, including Volvo's partnership with Starbucks to install EV charging stations.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.