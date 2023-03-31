U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Manual Resuscitators Market to Make USD 883.7 Mn Revenue by 2031 | TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The global manual resuscitators market growth is driven by the rise in prevalence of respiratory failures and the increase in spending on emergency care infrastructure, notably in developing countries.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global manual resuscitators market size stood at USD 551.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 883.7 Mn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2031.

Prevalence of respiratory failures is anticipated to rise in the near future. This is estimated to drive business opportunities in the global manual resuscitators market. Manual oxygen resuscitator provides emergency and critical care, and is utilized for manual ventilation. Growth in geriatric populace and higher prevalence of respiratory failures among the elderly are anticipated to fuel market development between 2022 and 2031.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Manual Resuscitators: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2593

Market Snapshot:

 Report Coverage

 Details

Market Revenue

USD 551.2 Mn in 2021

Estimated Value

USD 883.7 Mn by 2031

Growth Rate

4.9%

 

Forecast Period

2022–2031

No. of Pages

180 Pages

Market Segmentation

By Product, Age Group, Material, and Usage

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Companies Covered

HUM Gesellschaft, Ambu A/S, Flexicare (Group) Limited, Shining World Health Care Co. Ltd, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Vyaire Medical Inc, Medline Industries LP, ICU Medical, Inc. (Smiths Medical), Teleflex Incorporated, and Mercury Medical

Governments of various countries are investing significantly in enhancing the infrastructure for emergency treatments in healthcare institutions. Companies in the global manual resuscitators market are concentrating on creating advanced manual resuscitators that are safe, transportable, and yet affordable. This is predicted to have a favorable effect on the global manual resuscitators market between 2022 and 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Based on product, the self-inflating resuscitators segment is anticipated to lead the global market in the next few years. It is expected to account for significant market share. According to market forecast, rise in occurrence of respiratory failures is anticipated fuel segment expansion. Self-inflating resuscitator employs mechanical bellows to offer patient ventilation. It is simple to operate and offers a more constant supply of air to the patient. Therefore, it is favored over the conventional bag-valve-mask resuscitator. Demand for self-inflating resuscitators that are simple to use is high across the globe. This is likely to boost the segment in the near future.

  • Based on age group, the adult segment is projected to account for major share of the global industry during the forecast period. Adults are making use of manual resuscitators more due to the increase in respiratory problems. These devices are employed in emergency circumstances in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

To Receive Tailor Made Services, Feel Free to Share Your Research Requirements: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=cr&rep_id=2593

Global Manual Resuscitators Market: Growth Drivers

  • Respiratory failure is a dangerous medical condition that has high morbidity and fatality rate. A progressive lung condition known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is marked by the loss of lung function. A number of factors, including heredity, exposure to pollutants in air, and smoking, contribute to its development. The most common cause of respiratory failure, COPD, necessitates manual ventilation assistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks COPD as the third most common cause of mortality globally. By 2030, it is anticipated to rank as the sixth most common cause of death. These market figures indicate that use of manual resuscitators would grow in the near future due to the rise in prevalence of respiratory failures.

  • Facilities offering emergency care services comprise intensive care units (ICUs), emergency rooms, and other medical buildings. At these institutions, patients suffering respiratory failures get emergency care using manual resuscitators. Rise in investment in emergency care infrastructure, especially in developing countries, is projected to fuel market development in the near future. Developing countries are concentrating on enhancing their healthcare infrastructure in order to offer better healthcare services. This comprises a rise in spending on emergency care facilities such as emergency rooms and ICUs.

Global Manual Resuscitators Market: Regional Landscape

  • North America accounted for significant market share of approximately 30.0% in 2021. The market in the region is anticipated to be quite profitable from 2022 to 2031. Rise in preterm births, respiratory failures, and investment in emergency care infrastructure in North America is expected to drive the market demand. Market development in North America is further fueled by the lucrative presence of major manufacturers in the U.S. Manual resuscitators are currently the subject of ongoing research and development, which is also expected to foster commercial expansion in the region.

Global Manual Resuscitators Market: Key Players

  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

  • Shining World Health Care Co. Ltd

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Flexicare (Group) Limited

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

  • HUM Gesellschaft

Grow Your Profit Margin With Transparency Market ResearchBuy the Report!

Global Manual Resuscitators Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Self-inflating Resuscitators

  • T-piece Resuscitators

  • Flow-inflating Resuscitators

Age Group

  • Adult

  • Pediatric

Material

  • Silicone

  • Polyvinyl Chloride

  • Others

Usage

  • Reusable

  • Disposable

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


