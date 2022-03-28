U.S. markets closed

Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2022: Pandemic Recovery as Sales of Energy Drinks Forecast to Grow Significantly Faster than Carbonated Drinks

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Beverage sales, which were negatively affected by the pandemic and associated liquor restrictions, began to recover in 2021. Producers report that energy drinks and functional (health) drinks are experiencing significant growth since the onset of the pandemic, while fruit juice exports continue to see marked growth despite challenges such as port delays and market access. The sugar tax has affected soft drink consumption and is likely behind significant price increases between January 2017 and November 2021.

While food and non-alcoholic beverages were considered essential industries and production was not interrupted during lockdown, many beverage producers' sales were affected by the decline in the number of gatherings and events. Sales of mixers used with alcoholic beverages fell during the four liquor bans. While volumes and sales recovered sharply in 2021, some manufacturers say that production only recovered to pre-pandemic levels towards the end of 2021.

Sales of energy drinks are forecast to grow significantly faster than carbonated drinks. There is increasing demand for low or no-alcohol drink substitutes, low calorie and low sugar options, health drinks and for sustainable packaging, resulting in the launch of fruit juice blends in returnable glass bottles and canned water.

The report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of non-alcoholic beverages which include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks, sports drinks, cordials and concentrates, health and functional beverages and dairy and fruit blends. It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the effect of the pandemic, sugar tax and other influencing factors, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 27 companies including major players such as Pioneer Foods, RFG and Clover, which dominate fruit juice production, Coca-Cola Beverages, which dominates the soft drink market, and niche players such as Red Bull, BOS and Pure Soda.


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. Health and Dietary Considerations
6.8. Tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
6.9. Cyclicality
6.10. Electricity and Water Supply Constraints

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

  • Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

  • Big Save Liquor Waltloo (Pty) Ltd

  • BOS Brands (Pty) Ltd

  • Clover S A (Pty) Ltd

  • Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (Pty) Ltd

  • Coca-Cola Sabco (Pty) Ltd

  • Ekhamanzi Springs (Pty) Ltd

  • Kingsley Beverage (Pty) Ltd

  • Lactalis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Little Green Beverages (Pty) Ltd

  • Long4Life Ltd

  • MoFaya Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

  • Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

  • Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Ltd

  • Pura Soda Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

  • PVM Nutritional Sciences (Pty) Ltd

  • RCL Foods Ltd

  • Red Bull South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd

  • Soda King Franchising CC

  • South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

  • Suntory Beverage and Food South Africa Ltd

  • Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

  • Twizza (Pty) Ltd

  • Ultimate Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gks73g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacture-and-wholesale-of-non-alcoholic-beverages-in-south-africa-2022-pandemic-recovery-as-sales-of-energy-drinks-forecast-to-grow-significantly-faster-than-carbonated-drinks-301511983.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

