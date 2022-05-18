U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Announces Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

MANUFACTURED HOUSING PROPERTIES INC.
·6 min read
  • MH-PA
  • MH-PC
  • MH-PD
  • MHLD
  • MHPC

Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA Increased 79% and 97%, respectively Over Prior Period For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates 46 manufactured housing communities containing approximately 2,195 developed sites, today announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $3,055,022 and $1,071,707, respectively, compared to $1,705,863 and $545,155, respectively for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $789,690 compared to $359,191 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Jay Wardlaw, President of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. stated, “We are pleased to produce another quarter of total revenue and EBITDA increases of 79% and 97%; respectively which reflects the commitment and dedication of our team and our strategic growth strategy. We are excited to continue to grow our portfolio with an additional 7 communities under contract totaling 498 lots, facilitated by our ongoing $47 million preferred stock offering under Regulation A of the Securities Act.”

Chelsea H. Gee , CFO of Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. added, “We are excited to highlight our ability to scale our operations as evidenced by MHPC maintaining total community operating expenses at 35% of revenues while we’ve nearly doubled revenues and added 842 lots to our portfolio since the first quarter of 2021.”

MHPC acquired three communities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, consisting of 158 lots on approximately 64 acres located in Byron, Georgia and Warrenville, South Carolina, for a total purchase price of $5,250,000.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Manufactured Housing Properties, Inc. presents Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in addition to its Net Income (Loss) reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, as well as refinancing cost. The table presented below includes a list of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) to reconcile to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended
March 31,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021

Net (Loss)

$

(789,690

)

$

(359,191

)

Adjustments:

Depreciation & Amortization expense

759,704

441,623

Interest Expense

966,548

446,048

Pref C Dividends Included in Interest Expense on P&L

135,145

-

Refinancing Cost

-

16,675

EBITDA

$

1,071,707

$

545,155

Management believes non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Management also believes that non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure operating performance without regard to items such as income tax expense, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon, among other things, the book value of assets, capital structure and whether assets were constructed or acquired. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA also allows investors and other users to assess the underlying financial performance of our income producing properties before management’s decision to deploy capital. The presentation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is intended to complement, and should not be considered an alternative to, the presentation of Net Income, which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release regarding us, our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that could cause actual performance and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our judgment as of the date of publication of this press release and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those factors described in the “Risk Factor” section in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Our company, our management and our affiliates assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the initial publication of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events.

Regulation A Offering

An offering statement relating to our offering of Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that we may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link. You can also obtain a copy of the offering circular by contacting J.R. Thacker at Arete Wealth Management, LLC, the placement agent for the Regulation A offering, by calling (888) 690-3580, by email at jrthacker@centerstreetsecurities.com, or write to Arete Wealth Management, LLC at 2 International Plaza Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37217.

Investing in a Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert.

Neither this press release nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by us or any third party. The content of press release is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by us is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this press release is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own, investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment.

Contact:
Jay Wardlaw
President
(980) 273-1702 ext. 251
jay@mhproperties.com


