U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.98
    +2.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,403.06
    -40.76 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,367.73
    +36.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.87
    -12.15 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    -0.77 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.90
    +21.40 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6450
    -0.3050 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,391.10
    +1,014.31 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.77
    +28.03 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Manufacturers in Favour of a Vaccine Passport

·2 min read

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS IS REQUESTED FOR FULLY VACCINATED EMPLOYEES

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - More than two out of three Canadian manufacturers (69%) support the use of a vaccine passport in their companies, but less than a quarter currently require it. Survey results show that manufacturers in Canada support vaccine mandates and passports to protect their employees and families, but they need and expect strong, clear guidance from governments at all levels, which has been missing.

This is the result of a survey conducted by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) out of nearly 1,000 manufacturing companies across Canada. Among the highlights, we also note the main concern of manufacturers regarding the corporate vaccine passport: the legal risks.

"Right now, there is a lack of clarity about the use of the vaccine passport in the workplace. Businesses want to make sure their hands are free to move forward. Provinces must provide companies with the necessary tools to reduce the risks," said Dennis Darby, CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).

Easing for fully vaccinated people

If a provincial government implements a vaccine passport for the industry, CME is also asking for flexibility for workers who are fully vaccinated.

"While some governments have begun to roll out mandates and passport systems, the focus is often on retail and public places, and not on how the rules can and will apply to manufacturers and their 1.7 million employees in the country. We believe that with clearer rules, vaccination levels will increase, and manufacturers who can prove their workforce is vaccinated, can return to pre-covid operational health and safety guidelines," says Mr. Darby.

Clear and strict government guidelines on the use of this passport within companies will also allow employers to better manage risks when it comes to external visitors: it will be easier to require proof of vaccination from customers and suppliers, and thus safeguard the health and safety of workers.

Vaccination remains the key

Vaccination remains a key element for manufacturers, while the vast majority encourage and promote it to their employees.

"With labour shortages raging, for companies to get on board and require mandatory vaccination in the workplace, the rules must be the same for each and every company," says Mr. Darby.

Quick Facts
The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product.
Manufacturers directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada.
The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c8587.html

Recommended Stories

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 million over U.S. accounting scheme charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The alleged misconduct began as a result of a "cost savings gap" leading up to Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft and continued for years amid pressure to make good on promises the new company would "deliver on certain cost savings," according to SEC documents. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu's home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

    California DoorDash workers protested outside of the home of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Thursday, prompted by a recent California superior court judge ruling calling 2020’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Prop 22, which was passed last November in California, would allow app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

    Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank's operating committee as well.

  • Railroads Brace as Regulator Signals Willingness to Take On Industry

    The Surface Transportation Board, which this week threw a wrench into a $30 billion railroad merger, could have more in store for the nation’s freight railways—with implications for both business and consumers.

  • Wall Street Tiptoes Around Texas Politics While Pushing Vaccines

    (Bloomberg) -- As big Wall Street banks crank up pressure on employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, they have yet to adopt policies that might clash with states such as Texas, where officials are outspoken critics of mandating shots.It’s no coincidence, according to industry insiders. Firms aren’t eager to wade into the culture wars.“I have clients that would love to do a mandate and they are just hemming and hawing,” said Regina Phelps, the founder of Emergency Management & Safety Soluti

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.