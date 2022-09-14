Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the manufacturing analytics market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software Inc, TIBCO Software Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Alteryx Inc, Sisense Inc, Wipro Limited, Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc, FICO (Fair, Isaac and Company), Domo Inc, Neubrain, Aegis Software, MachineMetrics, and Lantek.

The global manufacturing analytics market is expected to grow from $8.11 billion in 2021 to $9.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The manufacturing analytics market is expected to grow to $21.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9%.



The manufacturing analytics market consists of sales of manufacturing analytics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve process efficiency, centralize production monitoring, transform real-time data into just-in-time insights, and provide improved customer service.It refers to a statistical tool that aids in the rule-based analysis of manufacturing data and information, allowing users to better understand the process and hence enhance business operations and product quality.



Manufacturing analytics enables to spot an issue before it occurs, which could have an impact on the product, yield, or cost.



The main types of components in manufacturing analytics are software and service.The software refers to business intelligence (BI) tools for capturing, aggregating, and analyzing manufacturing data analytics.



Manufacturing analytics software reveals insights about processes and functions that can lead to improvements at all levels of an organization.The different deployment modes include cloud, and on-premise and are used in several applications such as predictive maintenance, inventory management, supply chain optimization, and others.



It is employed in semiconductor and electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal and machine manufacturing, and other industry verticals.



North America was the largest region in the manufacturing analtics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the manufacturing analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the need for process optimization is expected to propel the growth of the manufacturing analytics market going forward.Process optimization refers to reducing or eliminating time and resource wastage, unnecessary costs, bottlenecks, and mistakes while achieving the process objective.



Process optimization in manufacturing analytics adds to various benefits such as providing faster response to issues at the machine level, and improved maintenance and so leading to its growth and increasing the need for this technique.For instance, according to Camunda, a Germany-based open-source workflow, and decision automation platform, in 2020, 51% of automation initiatives are aimed at boosting efficiency and optimization.



Also, according to a survey conducted by Camunda in 2020 on how process automation is a business driver for growth, half (49%) of an organization’s process automation initiatives are focused on driving business growth.The other half of the process automation initiatives highlighted ways of business optimization (27%).



Therefore, an increase in the need for process optimization is driving the growth of the manufacturing analytics market.



New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the manufacturing analytics market.Major companies operating in the manufacturing analytics market are focused on developing technologically advanced software to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in May 2022, Google Cloud Platform, offered by Google, a US-based technology company launched Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect that enable manufacturers to connect previously segregated assets, process and standardize data, and improve visibility from the factory floor to the cloud.The solutions enable three essential AI and analytics-based use cases–manufacturing analytics and insights, predictive maintenance, and machine-level anomaly detection–once data has been harmonized.



Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect, both of which are now accessible, assist manufacturers in unifying their data and empowering their employees through simple analytics and AI solutions built on cloud infrastructure.



In October 2020, TIBCO Software Inc, a US-based business intelligence software company, acquired Information Builders Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, TIBCO gained the access to a broader range of analytics and technologies, considerably boosting its capacity to assist the world’s most prestigious enterprises in solving the most difficult data challenges and further unlock the potential of real-time data for making faster, better decisions.



Information Builders Inc is a US-based privately held software company that offers business analytics services.



The countries covered in the manufacturing analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

