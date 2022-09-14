U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    +22.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,240.00
    +137.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,108.25
    +71.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.80
    +10.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    +2.62 (+10.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    +0.0064 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2850
    -1.3600 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,361.98
    -2,033.96 (-9.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    -38.98 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.57
    -48.29 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the manufacturing analytics market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software Inc, TIBCO Software Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Alteryx Inc, Sisense Inc, Wipro Limited, Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc, FICO (Fair, Isaac and Company), Domo Inc, Neubrain, Aegis Software, MachineMetrics, and Lantek.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319510/?utm_source=GNW


The global manufacturing analytics market is expected to grow from $8.11 billion in 2021 to $9.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The manufacturing analytics market is expected to grow to $21.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9%.

The manufacturing analytics market consists of sales of manufacturing analytics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve process efficiency, centralize production monitoring, transform real-time data into just-in-time insights, and provide improved customer service.It refers to a statistical tool that aids in the rule-based analysis of manufacturing data and information, allowing users to better understand the process and hence enhance business operations and product quality.

Manufacturing analytics enables to spot an issue before it occurs, which could have an impact on the product, yield, or cost.

The main types of components in manufacturing analytics are software and service.The software refers to business intelligence (BI) tools for capturing, aggregating, and analyzing manufacturing data analytics.

Manufacturing analytics software reveals insights about processes and functions that can lead to improvements at all levels of an organization.The different deployment modes include cloud, and on-premise and are used in several applications such as predictive maintenance, inventory management, supply chain optimization, and others.

It is employed in semiconductor and electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal and machine manufacturing, and other industry verticals.

North America was the largest region in the manufacturing analtics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the manufacturing analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The manufacturing analytics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides manufacturing analytics market statistics, including manufacturing analytics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a manufacturing analytics market share, detailed manufacturing analytics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the manufacturing analytics industry. This manufacturing analytics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

An increase in the need for process optimization is expected to propel the growth of the manufacturing analytics market going forward.Process optimization refers to reducing or eliminating time and resource wastage, unnecessary costs, bottlenecks, and mistakes while achieving the process objective.

Process optimization in manufacturing analytics adds to various benefits such as providing faster response to issues at the machine level, and improved maintenance and so leading to its growth and increasing the need for this technique.For instance, according to Camunda, a Germany-based open-source workflow, and decision automation platform, in 2020, 51% of automation initiatives are aimed at boosting efficiency and optimization.

Also, according to a survey conducted by Camunda in 2020 on how process automation is a business driver for growth, half (49%) of an organization’s process automation initiatives are focused on driving business growth.The other half of the process automation initiatives highlighted ways of business optimization (27%).

Therefore, an increase in the need for process optimization is driving the growth of the manufacturing analytics market.

New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the manufacturing analytics market.Major companies operating in the manufacturing analytics market are focused on developing technologically advanced software to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in May 2022, Google Cloud Platform, offered by Google, a US-based technology company launched Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect that enable manufacturers to connect previously segregated assets, process and standardize data, and improve visibility from the factory floor to the cloud.The solutions enable three essential AI and analytics-based use cases–manufacturing analytics and insights, predictive maintenance, and machine-level anomaly detection–once data has been harmonized.

Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect, both of which are now accessible, assist manufacturers in unifying their data and empowering their employees through simple analytics and AI solutions built on cloud infrastructure.

In October 2020, TIBCO Software Inc, a US-based business intelligence software company, acquired Information Builders Inc for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, TIBCO gained the access to a broader range of analytics and technologies, considerably boosting its capacity to assist the world’s most prestigious enterprises in solving the most difficult data challenges and further unlock the potential of real-time data for making faster, better decisions.

Information Builders Inc is a US-based privately held software company that offers business analytics services.

The countries covered in the manufacturing analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319510/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IEA Sees Biggest China Oil Demand Drop in Over Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Ho

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time high, up 3.5% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 3.45% on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Argentinian tax agency conducts first-ever raids on illegal crypto mining farms Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 32.05 trillion, as of block height 753,984, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about […]

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing M

  • Oil demand set to stop growing in Q4 as slowdown bites, IEA says

    Growth in global oil demand is set to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of this year as an economic slowdown deepens, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but said it would resume strongly in 2023. The IEA cut its forecast for demand growth this year by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 2 million bpd while keeping its 2023 growth forecast of 2.1 million bpd. "Non-OECD countries will cover three-quarters of 2023's gains if China reopens as expected," the IEA added.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Meta Seeks Out Secrets From Over 100 Companies to Win Antitrust Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- To defend itself against the federal government, Meta Platforms Inc. says it needs its rivals to divulge some of their most closely held secrets.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetFacebook’s parent co

  • Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, wins 5% fine cut

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google on Wednesday suffered its second setback in less than a year as Europe's top court agreed with EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominance but trimmed the fine by 5% because of a disagreement on one point. Google lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases. "The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

  • JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan, told investors at a conference Tuesday. That stance compares with plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter, to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.