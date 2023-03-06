U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,319.00
    +7.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.50
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    -1.14 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.13
    -0.46 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2000
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0760
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,394.17
    -28.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,904.23
    -42.88 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size Worth $10.45 Billion, Globally, by 2033 with 12% CAGR during (2023-2033) – Growth Research by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size is driven by rise in adoption of pharma 4.0, shift from legacy to modern MES, rising application in cell and gene therapy sector and need for compliance with regulatory framework, while US held the largest market share in 2022, followed by Germany.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2033 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Software and Services), Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Devices)”, the global manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2023–2033, it is projected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2033 from USD 3.13 billion in 2022.


Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029831


Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 3.13 Billion in 2022

Market Size Value by

USD 10.45 Billion by 2033

Growth rate

CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033

Forecast Period

2023-2033

Base Year

2022

No. of Pages

214

No. of Tables

119

No. of Charts & Figures

68

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Offering, Deployment, Organization Size, and Application


Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Korber AG, Siemens AG, General Electric, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Apprentice FS Inc, ATS Global, Atachi Systems, LZ Lifescience Ltd, POMS Corporation, and Schneider Electric are among the key manufacturing execution system in life sciences market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In January 2023, Emerson, a global software and engineering leader, signed a collaboration agreement with ZAETHER—an enterprise business transformation digital consultant and outcomes provider—to deliver comprehensive software, consulting, and support solutions to help leaders in the life sciences sector enact transformative change for more flexibility, adaptability, and speed to market. Emerson will provide a technology backbone by offering software such as process and knowledge management, real-time modeling software, the Syncade MES, and Mimic simulation software.

In September 2022, Siemens Digital Industries Software signed a new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Cybord. As part of this partnership, Cybord inline visual AI solution will be offered as the visual inspection solution-as-a-service (SaaS) as part of Siemens' manufacturing analytics solutions for electronics manufacturers. Cybord can be integrated as part of a manufacturing execution system or as a standalone solution, and it is available for production line operators and electronic manufacturers for providing production data analytics and verification capabilities to all stakeholders.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029831


Global Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market – Regional Overview:

The manufacturing execution system in life sciences market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe is pioneering digital transformation. The presence of large enterprises in Europe are among the factors contributing to the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth. The region has several large enterprises focusing on increasing efficiencies of operations with the help of advanced technologies while reducing expenditure on in-house IT teams. Larger organizations are more likely to raise budgets for accommodating tasks such as upgrading outdated data infrastructure technologies, incorporating the latest data-security-related products, and making lucrative investments in developing innovative technologies. These factors promote manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth. However, the manufacturers face several challenges in supply chain management, storage, and production management, along with suffering the consequences of a lack of business intelligence. Additionally, the lack of a 360-degree view and difficulties in generating manufacturing execution system reports aggravate challenges for manufacturers.

In terms of revenue, North America commanded the larger manufacturing execution system in life sciences market share in the year 2022. It is the most technologically advanced region, with major economies such as the US and Canada. Technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market in the region. Further, the rising digitization of manufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry is fueling the growth of the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market. In addition, the presence of manufacturing execution system in life sciences market players such as Apprentice FS, Inc; Atachi Systems; Emerson Electric Co; POMS Corporation; and Rockwell Automation, which are continuously working on easing the manufacturing processes in the healthcare sector, boosts the manufacturing execution system in life sciences market growth in North America.


Buy Premium Copy of Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Growth Report (2023-2033) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029831  


Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Analysis: Offering Overview

Based on the offering, the manufacturing execution system in the life sciences market is segmented into software and services. The service segment accounted for the largest global manufacturing execution system in life sciences market share, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Services offered by companies in the manufacturing execution system in the life sciences market are categorized as professional and managed services. Their services range from updating software to shifting legacy systems to the cloud. Services can be availed from solution developers or exclusive service providers. These service providers can aid in the customization, optimization, configuration, updating, and integration of tailor-made MES solutions. Service providers offer options of multiple MES solutions, such as Emerson’s Syncade, Rockwell’s FactoryTalk PharmaSuite, or Korber’s PAS-X, to their clients. znt Management Holding GmbH boasts of supporting medical device manufacturers worldwide for over 25 years.



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), and Industry Type (Process Industry and Discrete Industry)

Global Cloud Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise); Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Defense, Government, BFSI, Others) and Geography

Global Smart Life Sciences Manufacturing Market Size Forecast to 2033 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services), Technology [AR/VR Systems, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Others], and Application (Pharma, Bio-Pharma, and Medical Device)

Global Life Science Analytics Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics); Component (Services, Software); End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Centers, Medical Device Companies, Third-Party Administrators)

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Integrated Systems, Semi-Continuous Systems, Controls); Application (End Product Manufacturing, API Manufacturing); End User (Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies, R&D Departments) and Geography

Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Software, Services); Functionality (Inventory Management, Labor Management, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Process and Production Intelligence, Quality Process Management, Others); End-user (Automotive, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premises); End User (Automotive, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others) and Geography

Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution, Services); Deployment (On Premises, Cloud); Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Equipment, High Tech, Medical devices and components, Energy and Utilities) and Geography

Global Production Planning and Scheduling Software Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise); Industry (Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Aerospace, Retail, Others); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) and Geography

Global Manufacturing ERP Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Deployment Model (On-premises, and Cloud-based); Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise); and End-Users (Metallurgy, Electronic Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, and Retail & Garment)



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/manufacturing-execution-system-in-life-science-market


Recommended Stories

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst fo

  • Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

    The digital assets-focused bank said late on Friday that effective immediately it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). Shares of the La Jolla, California-based bank were down more than 4% in premarket trading, while crypto lending peer Signature Bank fell 3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global and BTC mining machine maker Ebang International were both down about 1% each.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices on 2 Models. Analyst Raises Target for the Stock.

    The electric-vehicle company lowers the tags on the Model S and Model X. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois is now looking for $230 a share from $180.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Oil Investors Get $128 Billion Handout as Doubts Grow About Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Worldwide oil demand is racing toward an all-time high and some of the smartest minds in the industry are forecasting $100-a-barrel crude in a matter of months, but US producers are playing the short game and looking to turn over as much cash as possible to investors.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Why the stock market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone.

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • Rich Companies Are Getting Richer, Thanks to Interest Rates

    Companies such as Apple and Berkshire Hathaway are garnering much higher interest income as short-term rates have risen above 4%.

  • Ford's 'balanced' electric bet faces crucial 2023 as restructuring takes hold

    The big picture is mixed for Ford investors: Ford's historic EV transformation is likely necessary, but it's taking longer than expected.

  • Comcast Markets an Internet Service Designed to Mislead Customers

    The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De