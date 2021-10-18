U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market to show expeditious Growth with Revenue around USD 21.70 Billion By 2024 - Zion Market Research

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new market research report titled "Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market By Function (Quality Analysis, Document Control, Inventory Management, Production Tracking, Production Performance Analysis, Resource Allocation, And Others), By Process Industry (Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Chemical, Power And Energy, And Others), and By Discrete Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace And Defense, Metal And Mining, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, by 2024". According to the report, global manufacturing execution system (MES) market was valued at approximately USD 9.28 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.70 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of around 12.90% between 2018 and 2024.

Zion Market Reserach Logo
Zion Market Reserach Logo

Manufacturing execution system (MES) is an IT-enabled system that gives solutions for optimizing and improving the manufacturing process to engineers and managers. This system helps in generating a greater output at minimum cost by altering the current conditions of the shop floor. Manufacturing execution system connects the ERP system and the process control system. It works in real-time to control the multiple functions of the production process.

Rising need to effectively manage evolving challenges in the manufacturing process is expected to boost the demand for the manufacturing execution system (MES) market across the globe. Many companies are facing challenges about connecting hardware components to cloud computing. The manufacturing execution system based on cloud helps in connecting those hardware components by assigning an internet protocol (IP) or transmission control protocol (TCP) address to the device. Manufacturing execution system can integrate with other ERP systems in the organization and this factor is further anticipated to escalate the growth of manufacturing execution system (MES) market globally. Integration of other ERP systems with MES will eliminate the need for standalone systems and provide better information of estimated order delivery dates, and improve decision-making. However, the complex nature of technology may restrain the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market growth.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/manufacturing-execution-system-mes-market

Manufacturing execution system (MES) market is segmented on the basis of function, process industry, discrete industry, and region. On the basis of function, the market is divided into quality analysis, document control, inventory management, production tracking, production performance analysis, resource allocation, and others. Process industry segment includes oil and gas, food and beverages, chemical, power and energy, and others. Discrete industries of manufacturing execution system (MES) market are automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, metal and mining, and others.

Geographic regions included in the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, which is further segmented into major countries. Among the regions, North America is expected to have the largest share in the overall manufacturing execution system (MES) market. Thriving manufacturing industry in the U.S. helped to manufacture execution system (MES) market to grow significantly in the North American region. The major reason behind the market growth in North America is growing adoption of big data analytics by several organizations in Canada and the U.S. The recent study conducted by Dresner Advisory Services' states that, around 55% of North American organizations have already adopted big data analytics to enhance their operational efficiency. Moreover, increasing use of the Internet of Things in the production process is further expected to support the growth of the manufacturing execution system (MES) market in North America.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3169

Major players operating in the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market are Schneider Electric S.A., SAP, Werum Software and Systems, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., General Electric Co. (GE), Eyelit Inc., Operator System Aps, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Apriso Corporation, Andea Solutions, ABB Ltd., and others.

The report segments the global manufacturing execution system (MES) market as follows:

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Function Segment Analysis

  • Quality Analysis

  • Document Control

  • Inventory Management

  • Production Tracking

  • Production Performance Analysis

  • Resource Allocation

  • Others

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Process Industry Segment Analysis

  • Oil and Gas

  • Food and Beverages

  • Chemical

  • Power and Energy

  • Others

Global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Discrete Industry Segment Analysis

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Metal and Mining

  • Others

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Reporthttps://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/manufacturing-execution-system-mes-market

By Region

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651
US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

