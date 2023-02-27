Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Global Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2030: Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
A Note on System Architecture
MES Deployment Types
Core Functionalities of MES
Benefits of MES Implementation from Manufacturer's Perspective
Key Challenges Addressed by MES
MES: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Trends Shaping the MES Market: At a Glance
Recent Market Activity
MES Software: Major Segment
Cloud-based Solutions Widen the Addressable Market for MES Software
Rising Demand for MES Services
While Developed Regions Lead the MES Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World MES Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World MES Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on MES Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the MES Market
MES Market in Consolidation Mode
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Changing Dynamics in the Process & Discrete Manufacturing Environments Necessitate MES Deployments
A Glance at New Requirements Specific to MES by Select End-Use Industry
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake
MES with Big Data, IoT and Other Advanced Capabilities Make a Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies
MES Emerges as a Viable Technology Platform to Streamline Modern Process & Discrete Manufacturing Processes
Process Vs. Discrete Manufacturing: Noteworthy Differences
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for MES
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth in MES Market
Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
MES 4.0 Emerges to Suffice Industry 4.0 Requirements
Preference for Paperless Operations Spells Opportunities for MES Systems
Installation Time and Cost Associated with Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES: A Comparison
Comparison of Technical Aspects of Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES
Process Support: Paperless Manufacturing Vs. Traditional MES
Myriad Benefits of MES Systems Encourage Wider Adoption
MES Enables Real-time Production Monitoring
Faster ROI Factor Lends Traction to MES Deployments
MES Benefits Realization within 12 Months of Implementation
Integration of MES with ERP and Other Business IT Systems: Order of the Day
MES Steps In to Enhance to Batch & Hybrid Manufacturing Domains
Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM): MES with Expanded Scope
Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
Opportunities Rife in Healthcare Industry
Medical Devices
Pharmaceuticals
MES Functions in Pharmaceutical End-Use Industry (Production of APIs)
Life Sciences
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
Strong Gains Identified in Chemicals Sector
MES Enables Improved Production Scheduling, Preparation, Execution and Evaluation in Chemical Plants
MES Functions in Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals End-Use Industry
Automotive Manufacturers Rely on MES to Improve Production & Assembly Lines
OEMs Emphasize MES
MES Remains Equally Important for Parts & Components Suppliers
MES Functions in Automotive End-Use Industry
Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
A Note on Prominent Aerospace MES Software Tools
Rising Demand for MES in Oil & Gas, Refinery, and Petrochemicals Verticals
Refinery and Petrochemical Operations
MES Functions in Refineries and Petrochemicals End-Use Industry
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Processing Units
Breweries
MES Functions in Food & Beverage End-Use Industry
Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well
Metal Manufacturers and Paper Making Firms Rely on MES
MES Functions in Paper and Metal End-Use Industry
Novel Demand in Machine and Plant Construction Verticals
MES Functions in Machine and Plant Construction End-Use Industry
RFID-Enabled Real-Time MES Gains Traction among Mass-Customization Production Companies
Sustained Demand for Out-of-Box MES
Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance
The Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act (PHSBPRA)
The Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation (TREAD) Act
The Rule 21 CFR Part 11
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
Complexity in Implementation & Rollout: Major Challenge
