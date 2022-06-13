U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to observe USD 29.42 Bn growth | Significant opportunities in APAC | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 29.42 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market recorded YOY growth of 27.97% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Sample Report Now to get more highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, growth momentum, and other important statistics.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the continued demand for automation in industrial sectors. In addition, factors such as the shift toward paperless manufacturing automation and compliance with stringent government regulations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedures associated with manufacturing execution systems will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Vendor Landscape

The global manufacturing execution systems market is fragmented with the presence of many regional and international players. Market vendors are constantly trying to offer new solutions to industries or update their existing product lines and are spending heavily on R&D. Some vendors are partnering with regional vendors of automation and improving their market presence through inorganic developments. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the entry of new players owing to an increase in the adoption of predictive maintenance across industries.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market: Segment Highlights

  • By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as discrete industries and process industries.

  • Discrete industries are the prime end-users in the market.

  • Rising investments in semiconductor manufacturing in developing countries, especially India and China have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

  • Also, the growing international market for weaponry, coupled with the expansion of defense spending will drive the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

  • 34% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

  • Factors such as increasing industrialization and urbanization, coupled with the ongoing shift toward renewable sources of power generation are driving the growth of the regional market.

  • Another important factor driving the growth of the regional market is the rising need for fuels and hydrocarbons, led by the increasing adoption of automobiles.

Get additional highlights on the vendor landscape, regional growth analysis, and other important segments in the market. View Our Sample Report

Notes:

  • The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.

  • The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market is segmented by end-user (Discrete industries and Process industries) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Related Reports:

Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 29.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.97

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 10.10 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacturing-execution-systems-mes-market-to-observe-usd-29-42-bn-growth--significant-opportunities-in-apac--technavio-301565773.html

SOURCE Technavio

