U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.68
    +29.49 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,573.60
    +177.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,506.42
    +157.67 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.78
    +16.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.81
    -0.61 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -15.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    -0.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8340
    +0.0930 (+3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3500
    +1.1980 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,342.72
    +487.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    +12.30 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.61
    +24.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY SURVEY SHOWS BUSINESS LEADERS EMBRACING EQUIPMENT-AS-A-SERVICE TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL RESILIENCY

·3 min read

Vast majority of manufacturing decision-makers currently offer or plan to develop EaaS business model

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturing business leaders across the U.S. currently face a myriad of challenges creating a pronounced need to enhance business resiliency and improve customer intimacy – and they see the Equipment-as-a-Service business model as a solution to accomplish just that.

(PRNewsfoto/relayr)
(PRNewsfoto/relayr)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) is a value-add business model where an OEM rents equipment to end users instead of selling it outright in a one-time purchase. To better understand current sentiments toward EaaS within the manufacturing industry, global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company relayr collaborated with research firm Forsa to survey 200 manufacturing business leaders across the United States. Questions posed to respondents sought to gauge insights on attitudes toward EaaS, including perceived value of EaaS business models, key factors driving adoption, and challenges and obstacles preventing successful implementations.

"Our research data shows that manufacturing leaders recognize Equipment-as-a-Service as a transformative business model to enhance operational resiliency against a rapidly evolving global business landscape," said Jessica Poliner, CEO of relayr. "Not only can EaaS strengthen an organization's bottom line, it provides greater opportunities to engage with customers on a more consistent basis – leading to higher levels of customer intimacy and relationship-building that are critical for success in today's manufacturing business landscape."

Based on survey feedback from OEMs, 76% of respondents either currently offer EaaS or harbor plans to develop the model as an option for customers – with 81% of those wanting to begin exploring the shift within the next year. Of those that have already implemented an EaaS model, 78% credit it with breeding significant revenue growth for their business.

OEMs noted several factors driving adoption of EaaS, including the opportunity to build stronger customer relationships (38%), enabling data-driven improvements to machine function, capacity and operations (35%), and introducing more innovative pricing (33%).

To the end users of equipment, EaaS is deemed valuable to those eager to keep their equipment at the cutting edge of technology – with 32% of respondents crediting the model with helping them do so. Another 32% of users surveyed cited the opportunity for predictive maintenance as a primary benefit to EaaS, and 21% cited resiliency to crises as a top benefit.

While OEMs are having an easier time warming to the concept of EaaS, more education is needed across the value chain. Thirty-four percent of equipment users are unaware of EaaS, and 50% feel they need more information on its function and purpose – as well as what type of role OEMs take and how that relationship will take shape – before making any commitments.

This leaves OEMs with an important task: taking their own understanding of the value of EaaS – in which they are confident enough to have implemented the model – and articulating that value to their customers.

The survey also uncovered the primary concerns related to the implementation and adoption of EaaS. The top-cited concern for OEMs was the high degree of customization and complexity required (28%). For users, worries about disclosure of data content/data security were of primary importance (35%), while concerns about dependence on the provider of the EaaS model came in close behind at 34%.

To download the full research report, click here.

About relayr

Relayr is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) powerhouse delivering the most complete solutions for a risk-free digital transformation and supporting our customer on the journey to Equipment as a Service.

We enable industrial companies to shift from CAPEX to OPEX-based offerings by providing a combination of unique IIoT technology and solutions with powerful business services such as IoT Financial Services or bespoke transformation de-risking instruments – all from a single source.

With relayr, manufacturers, operators, and service companies for industrial equipment are empowered to implement fully interoperable Industrial IoT solutions guaranteed to enable their digital and Equipment as a Service transformation journey, regardless of their starting point.

To learn more about relayr, visit www.relayr.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacturing-industry-survey-shows-business-leaders-embracing-equipment-as-a-service-to-improve-operational-resiliency-301599091.html

SOURCE relayr

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has been accused of an “insulting” snub to US president Joe Biden after spurning his plea for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • OPEC+ set to approve minuscule oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to raise oil output by a tiny 100,000 barrels per day in what analysts described as an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC's leader to pump more to help the U.S. and global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of global oil demand, comes after weeks of speculation that Biden's trip to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring in more oil.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Salesforce shutters Hong Kong office, leans on Alibaba in China

    Salesforce is repositioning itself in China as it looks to expand the reach of its customer relationship management software in the country. The company is "accelerating" its strategic partnership with Alibaba, a Salesforce spokesperson told TechCrunch. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of the American giant's software across Greater China.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.

  • Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes

    Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-U.S. trade tensions. With the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts cautioned it was too early to say exactly how the row will play out for Boeing, which historically relies on China for a quarter of jetliner sales. But the visit will do nothing to ease near-term industrial and political gridlock for the planemaker whose CEO said last week 737 MAX deliveries to China remained blocked by COVID-19 and a "geopolitical overhang", in a reference to simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.