Manuka Honey Market: Segmentation by category (conventional and organic) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manuka Honey market is segmented into two parts based on category (conventional and organic) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 434.50 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%.

Attractive Opportunities in Manuka Honey Market by Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global manuka honey market as a part of the global packaged foods market within the global consumer staples software market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global manuka honey market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the manuka honey market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Manuka Honey Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of manuka honey is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The manuka honey market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the manuka honey market, including some of the vendors such as Apihealth NZ Ltd., Arataki Honey Ltd., Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., Natures Way Products LLC, Pure New Zealand Honey Ltd., Streamland Honey Group Ltd., Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu Group, and Wedderspoon Organic Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the manuka honey market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Apihealth NZ Ltd. - o ffers manuka honey that includes bee venom products, bee propolis products, bee pollen products, bee-deer velvet products, bee herbal products, bee products for pets, information about anti-aging beauty products, royal jelly products, and many more, under the brand name of Apihealth NZ Ltd.

Arataki Honey Ltd. - offers manuka honey that provides comb honey, kiwi honey, propolis and pollen, specialty honey, and many more, under the brand name of Arataki Honey Ltd.

Capilano Honey Ltd. - offers manuka honey that provides Capilano classic, bioactive manuka honey, single floral varietal, specialty honey, and many more, under the brand name of Capilano Honey Ltd.

Geographical Highlights

The manuka honey market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, New Zealand, and Australia are the key markets for manuka honey in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

The rising demand for market expansion is due to the increased usage of honey, the presence of a large number of producers, and concentrated production. The expansion in the middle-class population and urbanization in developing and developed economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea gives numerous opportunities for significant industry participants in the manuka honey market. The rising need for healthful foods is one of the key causes driving the expansion of manuka honey in APAC. People's eating habits have changed as a result of their hectic lifestyles and wellness concerns, promoting the rise of the manuka honey sector in the region. Furthermore, manuka honey consumption in APAC has risen as a result of growing disposable income and the availability of manuka honey in various forms.

Moreover, countries like China, the US, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia are the key market for the manuka honey market in APAC, owing to the significant increase in the demand for honey and the presence of a large number of producers in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Manuka Honey Key Market Drivers:

The rising desire for healthier food products with lower fat levels and more vitamins and minerals is one of the primary factors driving the worldwide manuka honey market's rise. The demand for manuka honey has increased as people become more conscious of the need of living a healthy lifestyle despite their busy schedules. Individuals' immunity is boosted by the excellent nutritional profile and antibacterial qualities, which aid in cytokine generation. Other reasons, including its use in the medicinal and cosmetic industries, will drive demand for manuka honey, resulting in market expansion over the forecast period.

Manuka Honey Key Market Trends:

There has been a rise in demand for healthier foods with lower fat content and more vitamins and minerals. This is done to guarantee that clients can maintain a healthy lifestyle despite their busy schedules. As a result, consumer preferences are having a beneficial impact on manuka honey demand. Manuka honey has a unique nutritional profile as well as antibacterial capabilities that aid in the production of cytokines. This trait contributes to the body's increased immunity. Because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, manuka honey can be used topically to treat eczema and acne. As a result, factors like these are driving up demand for manuka honey and will continue to do so in the future.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs.

Manuka Honey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 434.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apihealth NZ Ltd., Arataki Honey Ltd., Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., Natures Way Products LLC, Pure New Zealand Honey Ltd., Streamland Honey Group Ltd., Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu Group, and Wedderspoon Organic Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

