U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,078.25
    -41.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,487.00
    -322.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,585.75
    -110.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.40
    -20.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.50
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0043 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -1.01 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9490
    +0.3890 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,728.45
    -885.18 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    779.94
    -67.52 (-7.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,440.32
    -563.24 (-2.09%)
     

Manulife appoints Aravind Srinivas as new Chief Risk Officer, Asia

·2 min read

HONG KONG, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife today announced the appointment of Aravind Srinivas as its new Chief Risk Officer, Asia and Head of Global Product and Insurance Risk Management. His appointment is effective 9 May 2022.

Srinivas will jointly report to Anil Wadhwani, President & CEO, Asia, and Rahim Hirji, Global Chief Risk Officer. He will be a member of the Asia Division Executive Committee and the Global Risk Leadership Team. Srinivas will be responsible for maintaining Manulife's global risk management framework across Asia, while overseeing Manulife's global product and insurance risk practice.

Srinivas joins Manulife from Munich Re Singapore, where he most recently served as Managing Director for its life, health, and high net worth businesses, with responsibility for business development, operations, actuarial governance, and underwriting. During more than 10 years with the reinsurer, Srinivas was also Senior Pricing Actuary for its life insurance business across markets in Asia, the Indian sub-continent, Middle East, and Africa. Before Munich Re, he served as Head of Pricing at Suncorp Life in Australia.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Aravind to the Manulife family," Wadhwani said. "His depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise will further strengthen Manulife's risk management and drive innovation throughout the company."

Wadhwani added: "As a leading global insurer, our robust risk culture has been fundamental to ensuring we deliver on our commitments to the millions of customers who entrust their health, wealth, and protection needs to us."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Augustine Kwan
Manulife
+852 6772 8037
Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com

Shabeen Hanifa
Manulife
+65 8666 8621
Shabeen_Hanifa@Manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife

Recommended Stories

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS)?

    Every investor in Next Science Limited ( ASX:NXS ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders...

  • We Might See A Profit From PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Soon

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PEXA Group Limited's...

  • Companies Like Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Should You Be Adding Heartland Group Holdings (NZSE:HGH) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • BOJ policymakers unwavering on easy policy stance - March meeting minutes

    Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers remained unwavering in their resolve to keep massive monetary stimulus, even as some saw signs of change in the country's low-inflation environment, minutes of their March policy meeting showed on Monday. Several in the nine-member board said some big firms were raising wages and companies were more eagerly passing on rising raw material costs to households, which could put upward pressure on consumer inflation, the minutes showed. Japan's consumer prices rose the fastest among major advanced economies during the global inflationary cycle in the 1970s, which meant there was always a chance inflation could spiral higher once price hikes broaden, one member noted.

  • 5 Coins to Watch Closely This Week: BTC, ETH, ALGO, TRX, XMR

    Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn; however, this can be an attractive entry point into some altcoins.

  • Aussie Slumps Toward Key Level as China, Fed Hike Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: U.S. Adds to Sanctions on Russia; Oil DeclinesAustralia’s currency tumbled toward a key psychological level Monday as fears of prolonged lockdowns in China along with a stronger dollar clobbered demand for t

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Extends Losses; Why Apple Is An 'Absolute Loser'

    The market correction suffered a violent sell-off late in the week. Apple is a relative winner but an absolute loser.

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an incredibly rough start to 2022 for Wall Street and investors. It's been an even tougher go for the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). This places the high-flying Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Day Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s ending as fast as it began for retail day traders, whose crowd-sourced daring was the pre-eminent story of pandemic equities.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: U.S. Adds to Sanctions on Russia; Oil DeclinesNursing losses in 2022 that are

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock tumbled 15% on May 5 after it posted its first-quarter report. The Canadian e-commerce service provider's revenue rose 22% year over year to $1.2 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $40 million.

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points Sunday

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply late Sunday.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • 3 Surefire Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced stocks have the catalysts and intangibles necessary to quintuple investors' money by the end of the decade.

  • Forget 'Buy Low and Sell High,' and More Wisdom from William J. O'Neil

    O'Neil set forth one of the best systems for successful investing. Here's my take on his great advice.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Why Roblox Stock Could Be a Buy in the Coming Weeks

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been experiencing hard times since economies started reopening last year. Roblox is scheduled to report 2022 first-quarter earnings next week, and that could be the catalyst that boosts the share price. Roblox's platform is most popular among the younger generation, and with kids returning to in-person instruction, that left less time to engage with Roblox.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Federal Reserve is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Home Sales Tumble, New York Property Seized: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New-home sales in 23 major Chinese cities plunged 33% by area during a five-day national holiday compared with a year earlier, despite policy makers’ pledges of support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsUkraine Latest: U.S. Adds to S