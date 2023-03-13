Manulife appoints Carrie Tong as Chief Operations Officer for Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the appointment of Carrie Tong as its Chief Operations Officer, Hong Kong and Macau. She is a member of the Hong Kong senior management team and reports jointly to Patrick Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, and Anne-Maree Tassell, Chief Operations Officer of Manulife Asia.

In her new role, Ms. Tong is responsible for driving operational strategies and leading the Company's core insurance operations such as underwriting, claims, policy administration and customer service functions. She will play a pivotal role in driving the Company's customer experience agenda by developing more customer-centric services and ensuring a relentless pursuit of excellence for both its policyholders and distribution channels. With expertise in streaming business processes to deliver on customer value, she will spearhead the Company's efforts to achieve operational efficiency through digitisation, utilisation of digital tools and the continued improvement of its procedures.

Ms. Tong joined Manulife as Head of Asia Strategy in 2015 to lead strategy development and business planning, drive business transformation, and execute its strategic project agenda across the region. She was appointed as Chief Strategy Officer for Hong Kong and Macau in 2020 and has since overseen many successful projects in relation to the company's ongoing investments in ramping up its agency and business footprint. As part of the Company's ongoing commitment to driving its growth ambitions in the Greater Bay Area, her role was expanded in January 2022 to head up the Macau operations and became Manulife Hong Kong and Macau's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Macau Branch. Since then, Manulife Macau has recorded significant growth in sales and improvements in operation efficiencies.

In commenting on her new appointment, Mr. Graham said: "Ms. Tong has played an important role in driving our growth ambitions in the Greater Bay Area and led a number of strategic projects over the last three years. Her latest appointment comes as part of the company's ongoing commitment to driving our operational efficiency and developing home-grown talent to bolster our leadership. It also demonstrates the depth of Manulife's talent and our commitment to talent development and succession planning."

Prior to Manulife, Ms. Tong worked at the Hong Kong Jockey Club overseeing new markets development and partnerships. She was formerly a senior consultant at Bain & Company. She began her career working at Willis Towers Watson in Toronto. She holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University, Canada.

Carrie Tong, Chief Operations Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for 126 years. Since our operations started in Hong Kong in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of fi­nancial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.4 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

