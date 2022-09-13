Manulife appoints HyounJoo Choe as Chief Customer Officer for Hong Kong and Macau to spearhead customer experience and centricity

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the appointment of HyounJoo Choe as Chief Customer Officer, Hong Kong and Macau. As a member of the senior management team, Ms Choe will lead all customer experience and strategic marketing functions including marketing, customer relationship management, advanced analytics, insights and corporate communications. She will also play a pivotal role in driving Manulife Hong Kong's branding and corporate social responsibility efforts.

HyounJoo Choe, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Prior to her new role, Ms Choe served as Regional Head of Customer Experience (CX) and Design at Manulife Asia, where she oversaw the CX transformation agenda, driving strong customer engagement and delivering strong results in relationship and transactional CX scores. She also succeeded in leveraging human-centred design principles to drive CX excellence across various digital platforms.

"We are thrilled with the appointment of HyounJoo as our Chief Customer Officer. Since joining Manulife in 2021, HyounJoo has played a leading role in driving forward our customer experience agenda in Asia. An outstanding and highly experienced leader in the industry, HyounJoo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our franchise expansion in Hong Kong and Macau. Her proven track record and leadership credentials will add tremendous value to our winning team as we continue our journey to help make customers' lives better and decisions easier," said Pankaj Banerjee, Interim CEO, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

Ms Choe has more than 25 years of professional experience in the financial industry. Prior to joining Manulife, she was Head of Digital at MetLife Korea, where she was instrumental in driving digital transformation and developing enterprise digital strategies. Before that, she held various leadership roles at AIA Korea, including as Head of Strategy, Head of Direct Marketing, and Head of Operations and Technology.

Ms Choe holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Bryn Mawr College, Pennsylvania.

The appointment of Ms Choe highlights Manulife's ongoing commitment to promoting talent who can leverage customer-centric and market-leading strategies to benefit the people of Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

