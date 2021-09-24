U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,651.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,296.75
    -6.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.20
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4080
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,501.29
    +631.80 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.67
    +3.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,200.89
    +561.49 (+1.89%)
     

Manulife appoints Pankaj Banerjee as new Chief Distribution Officer, Asia

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife today announced the appointment of Pankaj Banerjee as its new Chief Distribution Officer, Asia. His appointment is effective 24 September 2021.

Pankaj Banerjee, Chief Distribution Officer, Asia, Manulife
Pankaj Banerjee, Chief Distribution Officer, Asia, Manulife
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Manulife Hong Kong)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Manulife Hong Kong)

Pankaj joins Manulife's Asia Division Executive Committee reporting to Anil Wadhwani, President & CEO, Asia. He will also be a member of the company's Global Leadership Team. Pankaj will be responsible for growing, developing, and digitising Manulife's agency force across its Asia markets. He will also focus on further strengthening Manulife's bancassurance capabilities, while driving the adoption of digital channels and tools. He succeeds Vibha Coburn, who currently serves as CEO of Manulife Malaysia.

Pankaj brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry across Asia. He joins Manulife from AIA, where he most recently served as CEO, Group Partnership Distribution, covering all markets of AIA Group. Pankaj was previously CEO of AIA Sri Lanka, where he led various business transformation initiatives, including the development of a full-time quality agency model. Before AIA, Pankaj was with Prudential for nearly 10 years working across Southeast Asia, including serving as the founding CEO of Prudential Cambodia.

"Pankaj is highly regarded in the insurance industry for his work on expanding and deepening distribution, while driving solid results," said Wadhwani. "His vast experience will help further progress our digitisation and growth ambitions within our agency force and bancassurance partnerships across Asia, fulfilling our commitment to make the lives of millions more customers every day better."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Contacts

Augustine Kwan (Media Relations)
Manulife
+852 6772 8037
Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com

Eileen Tam (Investor Relations)
Manulife
+852 9030 5618
Eileen_Tam@Manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Keep on Buying Cassava Stock, Says Analyst Following Positive Clinical Data

    The markets have been volatile recently, but the fluctuations have been nothing like those exhibited by Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. After a mercurial ascent throughout the year’s first half, since the end of July, shares have lost 55% of their value. The stock’s rise and fall has been entirely based on the events surrounding simufilam - the company’s prospective treatment for the notoriously difficult-to-treat Alzheimer’ disease (AD). Earlier in the year, the data from an ongoing open-label s

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Why Bank of America and Citigroup Are Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) were trading nearly 4% higher in the final hour of trading Thursday as the broader market rallied from what has been a difficult few weeks. Like a lot of the market, bank stocks got hit hard on the news about China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), and on fears over what the property developer's situation could mean for the Chinese real estate market, which has gotten quite frothy. For that reason, bank stocks have struggled in recent days.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Road Ahead May be Bumpy as the Company Plays the Long Game with Metaverse Strategy

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ) is in the enviable position of supplying components to some of the fastest growing industries in the world - including gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, visualization, and cryptocurrency mining. With a market value of $538 billion, Nvidia is the 11th most valuable company listed on US markets, and on the verge of overtaking TSMC as the most valuable semiconductor manufacturer.