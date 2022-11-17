U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Manulife Hong Kong expands partnership with Christian Family Service Centre to support long COVID recovery in underserved communities

·5 min read

New program to provide comprehensive healthcare services to empower sustained health and better wellbeing

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of "Manulife Health Voucher Program – COVID Recovery" (hereafter referred to as the "Program") in partnership with Christian Family Service Centre ("CFSC") to provide community healthcare services to members of underserved families suffering from long COVID. The expanded Program demonstrates Manulife's ongoing commitment to build a strong, resilient community in Hong Kong by working closely with non-governmental organization ("NGO") partners to tackle pressing health issues. The launch of the charity program is in line with a key area of focus within Manulife's Impact Agenda – empowering sustained health and wellbeing to support the journey towards a better life.

Starting from November 21, 2022, the Program will provide up to 1,000 sessions of free healthcare services to eligible underprivileged beneficiaries between the ages of 6 and 80 who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and are experiencing long COVID symptoms. Priority will be given to those living in subdivided units and small flats in districts such as Kwun Tong, Lei Yue Mun, Sham Shui Po, Shatin, Tin Shui Wai, Tsuen Kwai Tsing, and Wong Tai Sin.

HyounJoo Choe, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said: "As the pandemic evolves, public concerns around long COVID have become a key issue facing our communities. Building on the success of our Health Voucher Charity Program, we are excited to step up our efforts to bring new focus to this pressing matter and contribute to improving the health and wellness of the community. By providing Hong Kong's underserved communities with access to the most needed medical services, we hope to support their recovery from long COVID and rebuild their health without them having to worry about financial stress."

Manulife Hong Kong's recent health survey[1] on attitudes towards COVID-19 found that almost two-thirds of respondents who had contracted the disease claimed to experience long COVID symptoms, and 82% of total respondents are worried about it. The most common long COVID effects[2] include respiratory, cognitive, and psychiatric symptoms, which may result in a lengthy treatment period, causing a loss of income and a heavy financial burden for vulnerable families.

The comprehensive health services provided by the Program are designed to help prevent the worsening of long COVID and help people build their resilience. Services include Western medical consultation, Chinese medicine consultation and prescription, nutrition consultation, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and acupuncture. These services are provided through CFSC and four other charitable organizations: Asbury Methodist Social Service, Free Methodist Church of Hong Kong-Social Service Division, Hong Kong Single Parents Association, and Society for Community Organization.

Leung Siu-ling, Chief Executive of CFSC, said: "The impact of long COVID is not to be overlooked. Beyond health, it can lead to significant financial difficulties, particularly for those in underprivileged communities. We are more than grateful to expand our long-standing partnership with Manulife Hong Kong to roll out this timely program to provide critical medical support to those in need. Individuals and their families will greatly benefit from improved physical health and mental wellbeing, and so will our society."

Choe added: "This community project complements the Government's imminent launch of the Primary Healthcare Blueprint and the use of District Health Centres (DHCs) to strengthen primary healthcare and provide comprehensive, sustainable, and people-centric services in the community. As a trusted partner in health protection, Manulife has always strived to reinforce collaboration with organizations to provide the public with the primary healthcare services they need, making people's lives better every day."

The Program builds on Manulife's earlier partnerships with the CFSC via the "Manulife Health Voucher Program" launched in 2021 as well as the "Manulife Health Resilience Program for the Elderly" which was launched in May this year. As of today, over 2,100 free consultations have been provided to low-income families, elderly singles and couples with limited family support, and those with mobility problems from five under-resourced districts.

Manulife Hong Kong announced the launch of “Manulife Health Voucher Program – COVID Recovery” in partnership with Christian Family Service Centre to provide healthcare services to underserved families. From left: Alice Li, Head of Corporate Communications, Manulife Hong Kong; HyounJoo Choe, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Leung Siu-ling, Chief Executive, Christian Family Service Centre; Tse So-hung, Programme Director (Family &amp; Community), Christian Family Service Centre.
Manulife Hong Kong announced the launch of “Manulife Health Voucher Program – COVID Recovery” in partnership with Christian Family Service Centre to provide healthcare services to underserved families. From left: Alice Li, Head of Corporate Communications, Manulife Hong Kong; HyounJoo Choe, Chief Customer Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Leung Siu-ling, Chief Executive, Christian Family Service Centre; Tse So-hung, Programme Director (Family & Community), Christian Family Service Centre.

 [1] Commissioned by Manulife Hong Kong and conducted by YouGov in late August 2022, the survey polled 1,020 Hong Kong residents aged 18 or above to understand their perceptions and experience of COVID-19 since the fifth wave and how it impacts their insurance purchase behaviour. Please visit here for details.

[2] WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 7 October 2021

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for 125 years. Since our operations started in Hong Kong in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of fi­nancial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.4 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Christian Family Service Centre

Christian Family Service Centre (CFSC) was established in 1954. Over the years, the Agency has developed into a multi-service agency, providing services throughout the territory. CFSC has 10 core services with 2 categories, (i) "People-centred Service" includes Children and Family Services, Youth and Education Services, Elderly Care Services, Services for People with Disabilities, Mental Health Services; (ii) "Community-oriented Service" includes Active Aging Services, Opportunities and Inclusion for People with Disabilities, Medical and Health Services, Community Development Services, Environmental Protection and Green Living. For more information about CFSC, please visit www.cfsc.org.hk.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong

