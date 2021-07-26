U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

Manulife Hong Kong joins hands with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital to strengthen health solutions offering

·6 min read

Partnership provides Manulife customers with access to a new and advanced day medical centre and expanded smart healthcare services

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong announced a partnership with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) today to expand its health solutions and network of healthcare providers. To meet the growing demand for convenient, high quality and affordable medical services, the new collaboration will enable better customer access to care in an outpatient setting through HKBH's first Ambulatory Medical Centre (AMC).

The HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre is a one-stop modern medical services centre that provides outpatient health services in a safe and comfortable environment. Conveniently located in the International Trade Tower (ITT) at the heart of Kowloon East, patients can receive medical checkups, day endoscopies, and imaging services in a highly accessible urban area. Manulife also recently committed to a new office lease agreement at ITT, solidifying the company's commitment to Hong Kong and ambition to accelerate agency growth. Its strategic location will help amplify the synergy of the partnership and provide greater convenience to Manulife's customers.

Under the collaboration, eligible Manulife medical insurance customers can now use its Cashless Day Surgery eService, the market's first fully digitized cashless service for day surgeries, at the HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre. The enhanced eService enables customers to obtain quick and convenient claim pre-approvals for colonoscopy and gastroscopy (OGD) day procedures at this new medical centre. The HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre is a new addition to Manulife's expanding Cashless Day Surgery eService network which currently consists of over 100 preferred providers including specialists and day surgery centres across Hong Kong.

Mr. Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer and Head of Health, Manulife Hong Kong, said, "This important partnership is underpinned by Manulife and HKBH's shared vision to create enhanced customer experiences, powered by advanced digital and health technology. By adding HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre to our extensive network, we are giving our customers an alternative option to undergo medical tests and simple surgeries at a first-class facility. As an anchor tenant of ITT and being in the same building as the ambulatory medical centre, our agency force will be better able to connect our customers to the new centre's medical services and provide them with timely and necessary support. We look towards further developing our holistic and long-lasting relationships by making healthcare simple and seamless for customers."

Ms. Grace Wong, General Manager of Hong Kong Baptist Hospital, said, "We are pleased to enter this alliance with Manulife to create synergies and provide digitized claim pre-approval service in our first ambulatory medical centre. Day surgery centre will continue to play a key role in Hong Kong's healthcare sector. The HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre is a central part of our blueprint in response to this promising trend. The partnership with Manulife suggests another approach in answering the evolving market needs. It also complements our recent success in winning 2 Healthcare Asia Awards – 'Hospital of the Year' and 'COVID Management Initiative of the Year', Hong Kong. We look forward to even closer collaboration between both parties and the opening of the HKBH Kowloon East Medical Centre in the near future." Located just on the opposite of ITT, the HKBH Kowloon East Medical Centre is a 30-storey outpatient specialists centre scheduled to commence service in end-2023."

To encourage people to undergo screening tests and identify health conditions early, HKBH will offer an HK$500 electronic coupon to Manulife's Group Life and Health and Individual Insurance Policy customers. This coupon can be used for selected medical services, including health check-ups and skin treatments.

Below are the services eligible for the use of the HK$500 e-coupon:

1. HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre

  • Different health check-up plans with price as low as HK$1,600 (valid from now until December 31, 2021)

2. HKBH Plastic Surgery & Skin Centre

  • Designated skin treatments (valid from now until December 31, 2021)

Remarks:

  • Terms and conditions apply for the e-coupon use.

  • Please contact 2123-1127 for services related to HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre, and 2339-8666 for service provided by HKBH Plastic Surgery & Skin Centre.

Mr. Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer and Head of Health, Manulife Hong Kong (left) and Ms. Grace Wong, General Manager of Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (right) announce a partnership at HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre.
Mr. Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer and Head of Health, Manulife Hong Kong (left) and Ms. Grace Wong, General Manager of Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (right) announce a partnership at HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre.
Customers can now use Manulife&#x002019;s Cashless Day Surgery eService at the centre to obtain quick and convenient claim pre-approvals for colonoscopy and gastroscopy (OGD) day procedures.
Customers can now use Manulife's Cashless Day Surgery eService at the centre to obtain quick and convenient claim pre-approvals for colonoscopy and gastroscopy (OGD) day procedures.
The Ambulatory Medical Centre is a one-stop daycare medical services centre under HKBH, offering convenient, high quality and affordable medical services to patients.
The Ambulatory Medical Centre is a one-stop daycare medical services centre under HKBH, offering convenient, high quality and affordable medical services to patients.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had C$1.3 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About Hong Kong Baptist Hospital

Established in 1963, Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) embraces the mission "In the Glory of God, for the Service of Man" to provide quality services to people in Hong Kong.

As a Christian hospital, we strive to honour God by serving the needy with love and compassion, and provide holistic care in which one's physical, emotional, and well-being aspects are being taken care of.

With more than 860 beds, over 20 specialties, 24-hr out-patient service, and more than 2,200 staff, the Hospital is one of the leading private hospitals in Hong Kong.

About HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre

HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre (AMC) is a one-stop day care medical centre empowered by Hong Kong Baptist Hospital. It offers unparalleled medical services covering health screening, endoscopy, medical imaging, and vaccination. Spanning across an area of 10,000-ft2, AMC houses a fleet of avant-garde technologies and equipment, and represents the Hospital's premier development in Kowloon East CBD to provide a truly one-stop and convenient platform to nearby residents and office workers. The Centre also targets to provide choices to clients / patients to suit their own circumstances, with varieties of value for money health screening and wellness maintenance programmes.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong

