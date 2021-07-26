Manulife Hong Kong joins hands with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital to strengthen health solutions offering

Partnership provides Manulife customers with access to a new and advanced day medical centre and expanded smart healthcare services

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong announced a partnership with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) today to expand its health solutions and network of healthcare providers. To meet the growing demand for convenient, high quality and affordable medical services, the new collaboration will enable better customer access to care in an outpatient setting through HKBH's first Ambulatory Medical Centre (AMC).

The HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre is a one-stop modern medical services centre that provides outpatient health services in a safe and comfortable environment. Conveniently located in the International Trade Tower (ITT) at the heart of Kowloon East, patients can receive medical checkups, day endoscopies, and imaging services in a highly accessible urban area. Manulife also recently committed to a new office lease agreement at ITT, solidifying the company's commitment to Hong Kong and ambition to accelerate agency growth. Its strategic location will help amplify the synergy of the partnership and provide greater convenience to Manulife's customers.

Under the collaboration, eligible Manulife medical insurance customers can now use its Cashless Day Surgery eService, the market's first fully digitized cashless service for day surgeries, at the HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre. The enhanced eService enables customers to obtain quick and convenient claim pre-approvals for colonoscopy and gastroscopy (OGD) day procedures at this new medical centre. The HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre is a new addition to Manulife's expanding Cashless Day Surgery eService network which currently consists of over 100 preferred providers including specialists and day surgery centres across Hong Kong.

Mr. Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer and Head of Health, Manulife Hong Kong, said, "This important partnership is underpinned by Manulife and HKBH's shared vision to create enhanced customer experiences, powered by advanced digital and health technology. By adding HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre to our extensive network, we are giving our customers an alternative option to undergo medical tests and simple surgeries at a first-class facility. As an anchor tenant of ITT and being in the same building as the ambulatory medical centre, our agency force will be better able to connect our customers to the new centre's medical services and provide them with timely and necessary support. We look towards further developing our holistic and long-lasting relationships by making healthcare simple and seamless for customers."

Ms. Grace Wong, General Manager of Hong Kong Baptist Hospital, said, "We are pleased to enter this alliance with Manulife to create synergies and provide digitized claim pre-approval service in our first ambulatory medical centre. Day surgery centre will continue to play a key role in Hong Kong's healthcare sector. The HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre is a central part of our blueprint in response to this promising trend. The partnership with Manulife suggests another approach in answering the evolving market needs. It also complements our recent success in winning 2 Healthcare Asia Awards – 'Hospital of the Year' and 'COVID Management Initiative of the Year', Hong Kong. We look forward to even closer collaboration between both parties and the opening of the HKBH Kowloon East Medical Centre in the near future." Located just on the opposite of ITT, the HKBH Kowloon East Medical Centre is a 30-storey outpatient specialists centre scheduled to commence service in end-2023."

To encourage people to undergo screening tests and identify health conditions early, HKBH will offer an HK$500 electronic coupon to Manulife's Group Life and Health and Individual Insurance Policy customers. This coupon can be used for selected medical services, including health check-ups and skin treatments.

Below are the services eligible for the use of the HK$500 e-coupon:

1. HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre

Different health check-up plans with price as low as HK$1,600 (valid from now until December 31, 2021)

2. HKBH Plastic Surgery & Skin Centre

Designated skin treatments (valid from now until December 31, 2021)

Remarks:

Terms and conditions apply for the e-coupon use.

Please contact 2123-1127 for services related to HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre, and 2339-8666 for service provided by HKBH Plastic Surgery & Skin Centre.

Mr. Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer and Head of Health, Manulife Hong Kong (left) and Ms. Grace Wong, General Manager of Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (right) announce a partnership at HKBH Ambulatory Medical Centre.

Customers can now use Manulife’s Cashless Day Surgery eService at the centre to obtain quick and convenient claim pre-approvals for colonoscopy and gastroscopy (OGD) day procedures.

The Ambulatory Medical Centre is a one-stop daycare medical services centre under HKBH, offering convenient, high quality and affordable medical services to patients.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong