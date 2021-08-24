Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on August 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 13, 2021.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount

(per unit) Distribution Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $ 0.021748 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $ 0.019437 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $ 0.023864 Monthly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

