U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +23.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,339.00
    +210.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,237.50
    +74.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    +17.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.92
    -0.31 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    -4.63 (-19.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0091 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0020
    +0.2240 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,599.85
    +1,596.57 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.63
    +50.15 (+4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.50
    -0.87 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on September 30, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on October 13, 2021.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount
(per unit)

Distribution
Frequency

Monthly

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$ 0.020079

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$ 0.018939

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$ 0.023091

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$ 0.115608

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged

UDIV.B

$ 0.100922

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged

UDIV

$ 0.098061

Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c9547.html

