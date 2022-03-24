U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MFC
  • CDIV
  • BSKT
  • CBND
  • TERM

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on March 31, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on April 13, 2022.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution Amount
(per unit)

Distribution

Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$ 0.023716

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$ 0.020922

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$ 0.021907

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$ 0.083655

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged

UDIV.B

$ 0.059301

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged

UDIV

$ 0.060664

Quarterly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c9067.html

