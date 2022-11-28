Manulife Investment Management announces estimated cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2022 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 14, 2022, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.
Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2023.
Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:
ETF
Ticker
Distribution
(per unit)($)
Distribution
Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF
TERM
0.022941
Monthly
Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF
BSKT
0.022859
Monthly
Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF
CBND
0.024689
Monthly
Manulife Smart Dividend ETF
CDIV
0.043686
Quarterly
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –
UDIV.B
0.034527
Quarterly
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –
UDIV
0.011449
Quarterly
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –
UDIV.U
0.000000
Quarterly
Manulife Smart International Dividend
IDIV.B
0.000000
Quarterly
Manulife Smart International Defensive
IDEF.B
0.000000
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF
CDEF
0.088299
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive
UDEF.B
0.038375
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity
UDEF
0.032552
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity
UDEF.U
0.000000
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap
MCLC
0.338087
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap
MULC.B
0.121183
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap
MULC
0.143346
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index
MUMC.B
0.134555
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index
MUMC
0.109108
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Developed
MINT.B
0.198056
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Developed
MINT
0.233015
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap
MCSM
0.221136
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap
MUSC.B
0.060781
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap
MUSC
0.047114
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets
MEME.B
0.491737
Semi-Annually
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.
About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.
