Manulife Investment Management announces estimated cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

·4 min read

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the December 2022 cash distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 14, 2022, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Manulife Investment Management logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2023.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount

(per unit)($)

Distribution
Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.022941

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.022859

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.024689

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.043686

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –
Unhedged Units

UDIV.B

0.034527

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –
Hedged Units

UDIV

0.011449

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF –
USD Units

UDIV.U

0.000000

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Dividend
ETF – Unhedged Units

IDIV.B

0.000000

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Defensive
Equity ETF – Unhedged Units

IDEF.B

0.000000

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

0.088299

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive
Equity ETF – Unhedged Units

UDEF.B

0.038375

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity
ETF – Hedged Units

UDEF

0.032552

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity
ETF – USD Units

UDEF.U

0.000000

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap
Index ETF

MCLC

0.338087

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap
Index ETF – Unhedged Units

MULC.B

0.121183

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap
Index ETF – Hedged Units

MULC

0.143346

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index
ETF – Unhedged Units

MUMC.B

0.134555

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index
ETF – Hedged Units

MUMC

0.109108

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed
International Index ETF – Unhedged
Units

MINT.B

0.198056

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed
International Index ETF – Hedged
Units

MINT

0.233015

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap
Index ETF

MCSM

0.221136

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap
Index ETF – Unhedged Units

MUSC.B

0.060781

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap
Index ETF – Hedged Units

MUSC

0.047114

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets
Index ETF

MEME.B

0.491737

Semi-Annually

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/28/c7728.html

