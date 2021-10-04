U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.70
    -9.34 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,367.25
    +40.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,439.56
    -127.14 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    +1.13 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1636
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4910
    +0.0260 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    +0.0062 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1270
    +0.1190 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.89
    -152.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.86
    +953.18 (+392.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.37
    +19.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Manulife Investment Management announces lease deal with CJ Logistics at Class A distribution facility in Locust Grove, Georgia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management, together with Reliant Real Estate Partners ("Reliant"), today announced the signing of a 1,000,000 square foot lease at Locust Grove Distribution Center.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

CJ Logistics America signed a full-building, long-term lease at 700 Price Drive in Locust Grove, Georgia. Part of a 311-acre business park, Locust Grove Distribution Center is a recently constructed, state-of-the-art, Class A industrial facility featuring dedicated ingress and egress, 36' clear heights, ample trailer parking, and 146 dock doors.

Atlanta, Georgia is the largest industrial market in the southeast and fourth largest in the United States. The city's mature and extensive transportation network includes the busiest passenger airport in the world, three major interstate highways, and the port of Savannah within a three-hour drive. This location provides excellent access to both local and regional distribution, convenient amenities, and access to a highly skilled and growing labor force.

"Locust Grove Distribution Center was developed as a strong core industrial asset in one of the best performing industrial markets in the country," said Erik Gustafson, head of U.S. real estate asset management at Manulife Investment Management. "Not only did it allow us to expand our industrial portfolio in the U.S., but to provide the perfect opportunity for a growing company to expand in the southeastern region."

"Atlanta's industrial market is experiencing record net absorption, solid rental rate growth, and historic low vacancy rates, which is a testament to the region's pro-business environment," said Tyler Fann, co-founder and principal of Reliant Real Estate Partners. "Locust Grove Distribution Center is well positioned to not only be a sound investment for Manulife Investment Management, but to also help CJ Logistics drive continued growth in its business."

Reliant's Tyler Fann and Adam Richards oversee industrial leasing for Locust Grove Distribution Center. CJ Logistics America was represented by Lynn Reich, Suzanne Serino, Sean Boswell, and Scott Plomgren of Colliers International.

Manulife Investment Management develops and manages commercial real estate for thousands of customers around the globe as part of its comprehensive private markets' capabilities. As of June 30, 2021, the real estate portfolio totals over 62 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail space strategically located in markets across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. The group leverages its global platform and local expertise to provide market-leading solutions for its tenants and deliver results for its partners.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.0 trillion (US $834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Reliant Real Estate Partners

Reliant Real Estate Partners is a full-service industrial real estate firm offering brokerage, investment, development, and property management services. Founded in 2013, the Reliant team has been involved in more than 50 million square feet of commercial real estate transactions totaling over $1.5 billion. As leaders in the metro Atlanta supply chain and logistics real estate industry, Reliant brings over 60 years of combined knowledge and experience to every tenant, owner, and investor they serve.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-investment-management-announces-lease-deal-with-cj-logistics-at-class-a-distribution-facility-in-locust-grove-georgia-301391818.html

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Tesla Sets Delivery Records, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Big Premarket Winner Monday

    The stock market mounted a nice recovery to end last week, but Wall Street seemed to have a real case of the Monday blues. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down 72 points to 14,689 as of 8:15 a.m. EDT, pointing to a lower start for the index. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and they were good enough to send the stock higher in pre-market trading on Monday.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Billionaire David Tepper is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Selling These 5 Stocks. Legendary investor, philanthropist and co-founder of the public equity investment fund Appaloosa Management, David […]

  • Amplify Energy stock set for record selloff, to snap 9-day win streak after Southern California oil spill

    Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. plummeted toward a record selloff in active premarket trading Monday, after the oil and gas company announced a large oil spill in Southern California over the weekend. The stock fell 59.1% to pace all premarket decliners. The stock's record one-day selloff during regular session hours was 38.2% on March 18, 2020. Trading volume has swelled to 5.2 million shares in the premarket, compared with the full-day average of about 393,000 shares. The stock's selloff is set

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • Companies Like Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • Don't bank on fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks rising as fast as 11%

    One-time payments are helpful. But these dividends could go grow forever.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mostly lower ahead of data-heavy week, Nasdaq falls as Treasury yields rise

    Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, giving back some of Friday's gains as traders awaited new economic and earnings data this week to confirm or assuage concerns over supply chain challenges, inflation and the pace of the labor market's recovery.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • 2 Trendy Stocks With Upsides of 50% and 185%, According to Wall Street

    Investors today have numerous stock discovery tools at their disposal. If you're not sure where to put your money, a simple internet search for "stock ideas" will surface billions of results. Occasionally, I like to glance at the price targets set by Wall Street analysts.

  • Is the 22% Plunge in Bed Bath & Beyond a Buying Opportunity?

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) lost a quarter of their value after the home goods retailer reported fiscal second-quarter results that fell well short of expectations. Although the retailer was punished by the market because of the setback, that just might represent a buying opportunity for investors. CEO and President Mark Tritton said the quarter had gotten off to a strong start, but "In August, the final and largest month of our second fiscal period, traffic slowed significantly and, therefore, sales did not materialize as we had anticipated."

  • Tesla Stock Is Rising on Strong Deliveries. Earnings Estimates Are Going Higher Too.

    Tesla delivered more than 241,000 vehicle in the third quarter. That was more than analysts expected. Analysts are giving the company its props on Monday.